Plato readies new ESG strategies

The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

Financial Standard understands that Plato Investment Management has been meeting with institutional investors in recent weeks to discuss its upcoming Net Zero Carbon Long Short Global Equities Fund and Low Carbon Long Only Global Equities Fund.

Both strategies have been seeded and incubated since September this year, with hopes they might both launch as early as January.

The Net Zero Carbon Long Short Global Equities Fund will be among the first global equities funds to achieve a net zero footprint without the use of carbon credits, prospective investors have heard.

While Plato's distribution focus for the new funds has so far been on the institutional space, but it is understood to also be targeting the retail space; mums and dads are a large proportion of those invested in Plato's Australian Shares Income Fund and Plato Income Maximiser LIC.

In a financial year assessment compiled by Rainmaker Information, the Plato Australian Shares Income Fund had the second best performance in the year, returning 27%.