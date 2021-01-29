Ord Minnett expands footprint

In its next phase of growth, the wealth management group has opened the doors to its new office in Tasmania which will offer full-service stockbroking and financial planning.

The office is led by senior investment adviser and branch manager Luke Rybarczyk, previously a client adviser at Bell Potter for nearly 10 years.

"Ord Minnett was the right choice for our clients given a strong history of servicing a wide range of private clients large and small," he said.

"Ords has a proud history and heritage of service excellence and is well known for their quality domestic research having been awarded 'Number 1 Emerging Company Research' in recent years."

Rybarczyk will be supported by Nathalie Leonard as office manager and will offer private investor clients services such as SMSF, funds management, investment banking and portfolio services.

Ord Minnett chair Warwick Smith said the new office is an opportunity to expand the firm's national footprint as a respected private wealth firm.

"Importantly, Ord Minnett is delighted to be able to provide clients in Tasmania access to Ords' trusted and professional wealth management advice and services," Smith said.

The development comes as the firm announced seven appointments last week.

Former Deutsche Bank director Ashley Cox joined the firm on January 18 in institutional equities sales.

Michael Gerges joined on January 11, as a senior research analyst (healthcare). He previously worked as pharmacist and most recently covered healthcare stocks at Blue Ocean Equities.

It has also added four analysts, James Casey, Nic Burgess, Luke Macnab and Supun Wijerathna, from its recent acquisition of E.L.&C. Baillieu.