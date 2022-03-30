Newspaper icon
Not enough Budget for women: Industry

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 MAR 2022   12:27PM

Contrary to most other years, the superannuation industry has escaped unscathed from the Federal Budget, but not everyone is happy about it.

Last night's Federal Budget saw no major changes to superannuation, with the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia saying it delivers stability and "reaffirms the path to better retirement outcomes for more Australians" and will "enable consumers to plan for retirement with confidence".

However, the women of Australia may disagree.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said the Budget short-changed women, saying paying the Super Guarantee on top of paid parental leave and adjusting the Low-Income Superannuation Tax Offset (LISTO) to ensure low-income earners don't pay more tax on their super would make for a more equitable superannuation system.

"Superannuation paid on parental leave and making childcare more affordable are examples of policies that could have made meaningful, long-term differences to Australian women's retirement savings," Stewart said.

"We need to take the working lives of Australian women seriously, because if we don't get that right, women will be condemned to retire in poverty for generations to come."

Industry fund Rest said the same, adding that the measure should be introduced without further delay, calling on both major parties to commit to it ahead of the Federal Election.

While the Budget does include measures aimed at increasing women's participation in the workforce, including making the paid parental leave scheme more flexible, Industry Super Australia (ISA) also lamented the government's decision not to prioritise paying super on parental leave.

"This modest investment of paying super on parental leave would add up to $14,000 to the retirement balance of a mother of two. As 99.5% of applicants are women, paying super on Commonwealth parental leave would be a concrete step towards bridging the gender super gap," ISA said.

"Mums are continuing to pay a hefty future financial price for having a baby, with the gender super gap increasing by 5% since 2013 for women in their early 30s."

"This Budget was another missed opportunity to narrow the gender super gap and it's disappointing the government did not make a modest investment in the financial future of millions of mums and pay super on parental leave," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"Working mums are going to keep falling behind until super is paid on parental leave."

ISA also agreed not increasing the LISTO would be detrimental for women.

Finally, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) also labelled the Budget a missed opportunity for women, saying the government has failed to improve retirement outcomes for women.

Not paying super on parental leave is also AIST's biggest gripe, particularly given 90% of all parental leave is taken by women.

"For every dollar a man earns, a woman earns 67 cents on average, and women have 40% less superannuation on retirement and live longer," AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said.

"Closing this anomaly would allow parents to continue building their retirement savings while taking time out of the paid workforce to care for children and family.

"Although the government has extended the length of paid parental leave by two weeks in this Budget, it's disappointing this was not accompanied by an announcement it would include super."

AIST also repeated calls for the government to investigate the extent to which women were coerced into withdrawing their superannuation under the Early Release of Super scheme in 2020 and 2021.

"This information is critical in informing future policy decisions and avoiding unintentionally facilitating abusive behaviour and also aligns with the government's commitment to end family violence," Scheerlinck said.

Read more: ISAAISTFederal BudgetAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaDeanne StewartEva ScheerlinckAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesAware SuperBernie DeanIndustry Super Australia
