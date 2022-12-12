Newspaper icon
Life insurer claims under regulator watch

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 12 DEC 2022   12:28PM

ASIC has called life insurers to review the accuracy of their systems and controls for claims calculations and payments.

This follows theidentification of systems failures in the incorrect applications of consumer price indexations (CPI)'s to life insurance policy benefits.

Already, ASIC has received breach reports from seven life insurers for the miscalculation of life insurance benefits, which resulted in affected customers being either under or overpaid on their claims.

According to ASIC, the seven  life insurers have implemented system fixes over the last few years.

"They have each commenced, and six have completed, customer remediation programs," ASIC said.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester explained consumers need to have the confidence that their insurers will calculate and pay their claims accurately.

"With seven life insurers now having self-reported this breach to us, we are calling on all remaining life insurers to 'review to ensure' that this problem does not extend to them, she said.

Chester added: "If it does, we expect life insurers to find and fix system problems and follow our remediation guidance to conduct a fair remediation and return money owed to customers in a timely way."

ASIC's statement follows its recent joint letter with APRA, highlighting concerns over unnecessary life insurance premium increases.

Editor's Choice

Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As part of its proposed acquisition plan, Perpetual Asset Management has welcomed Pendal Group non-executive directors Christopher Jones, Kathryn Matthews and Ben Heap to its board

Former Statewide Super executives charged

ANDREW MCKEAN
Two former senior Statewide Superannuation executives have appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates' Court charged with dishonesty offences.

JPMorgan Asset Management launches sustainable ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
JPMorgan Asset Management has launched two active sustainable ETFs on the ASX.

Elanor unveils healthcare fund initiative

CHLOE WALKER
Elanor Investors Group has launched a recapitalisation of its $289 million Elanor HealthCare Real Estate Fund (EHREF) in partnership with an Asian-based institutional real estate investor.

