Life insurer claims under regulator watch

ASIC has called life insurers to review the accuracy of their systems and controls for claims calculations and payments.

This follows theidentification of systems failures in the incorrect applications of consumer price indexations (CPI)'s to life insurance policy benefits.

Already, ASIC has received breach reports from seven life insurers for the miscalculation of life insurance benefits, which resulted in affected customers being either under or overpaid on their claims.

According to ASIC, the seven life insurers have implemented system fixes over the last few years.

"They have each commenced, and six have completed, customer remediation programs," ASIC said.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester explained consumers need to have the confidence that their insurers will calculate and pay their claims accurately.

"With seven life insurers now having self-reported this breach to us, we are calling on all remaining life insurers to 'review to ensure' that this problem does not extend to them, she said.

Chester added: "If it does, we expect life insurers to find and fix system problems and follow our remediation guidance to conduct a fair remediation and return money owed to customers in a timely way."

ASIC's statement follows its recent joint letter with APRA, highlighting concerns over unnecessary life insurance premium increases.