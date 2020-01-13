NEWS
General
Latitude Financial joins banks on AFCA complaints list
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 13 JAN 2020   11:55AM

Latitude Financial Group has joined the big four banks and a number of insurers as the most complained about financial services companies in the country.

It comes after a particularly bad year for Latitude; suffering what has been deemed the biggest failed IPO of 2019.

The data, published by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, pegged the Commonwealth Bank as the most complained about financial services institution in the country, followed by ANZ and NAB.

Also making the top 10, were insurers AAI, Insurance Australia and QBE Insurance, as well as Westpac, Citigroup, and PayPal.

Consumer finance group Latitude received 975 complaints between the eight-month period beginning November 2018 to the end of June 2019.

Nearly 45% of these complaints were not resolved.

Most complaints received by the authority centered on credit card products, with 3570 complaints received during the eight-month period.

Following credit cards, consumer loans (2965 complaints), housing finance (2933 complaints) and deposit taking/payment solutions (2851 complaints) suffered blows, while business finance such as hiring and leasing, loans, guarantees and credit received 2091 complaints.

In a snapshot of AFCA's first twelve months, the authority received 73,272 complaints, of which 77% had been resolved by 31 October 2019.

During these 12 months, 17% of licensee members had a complaint lodged against them.

Banks received 25,826 complaints during this period, while general insurers received 14,139 complaints, credit providers received 10,327 complaints, super funds and trustee or advisers received 2999 complaints and debt collectors received 2902 complaints.

Incredibly, AFCA was able to assist consumers and small businesses to obtain $185 million in compensation in its first year of operation.

