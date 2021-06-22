J.P. Morgan AM acquires forestry manager

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has acquired a forest management and timberland investing firm in a bid to actively participate in carbon offset markets.

BrightSphere Investment Group has sold its 75% stake in Campbell Global to J.P. Morgan AM for an undisclosed amount. J.P. Morgan AM will acquire the remaining 25% share held by Campbell's management team.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Campbell has US$5.3 billion in assets under management and manages over 1.7 million acres worldwide, which includes forests in Australia and New Zealand.

J.P. Morgan AM chief executive George Gatch said this acquisition expands the firm's alternatives offering and demonstrates the desire to integrate sustainability into the business in a way that is meaningful.

The investment is made on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and will allow the firm to apply expertise in managing forests, which are a natural solution to many of the world's climate, biodiversity and social challenges, he said.

J.P. Morgan global head of global alternatives Anton Pil said: "Timber investing further enhances our asset class offerings in our alternatives business, ultimately passing along the unique benefits of forest management to our clients. Our knowledge of real estate and transport markets, in particular, is expected to provide opportunities to optimize the usage of timber and wood products more vertically."

J.P. Morgan has some $168 billion held in its global alternatives portfolio.

When the deal finalises in the third quarter of 2021, Acadian Asset Management will be sole subsidiary of BrightSphere.