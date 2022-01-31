Inquiry criticises gaps in CSLR

The proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime has several flaws that will overlook the protection of certain investors, a parliamentary inquiry heard.

In discussing the Standing Committee on Economics Financial Services Compensation Scheme of Last Resort Levy Bill 2021 last week, SMSF Association deputy chief executive Peter Burgess pointed to deficiencies in the proposed bill that will fail to protect its members.

That managed investment schemes are excluded from the scheme is a major concern for the industry, particularly as retail investors suffered substantial financial losses from the likes of Trio Capital.

"The Trio case exposed a significant gap in the compensation options available to many investors and highlights the need for an alternative mechanism to protect both advised and unadvised investors. This is particularly relevant to self-managed super fund investors who, unlike members of APRA-regulated funds, are not eligible for compensation under part 23 of the SI(S) Act," Burgess said.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland, who also appeared at the inquiry, said the CSLR should oversee all financial services covered by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority or as an absolute minimum, managed investment schemes, funeral insurance policies and debt management firms.

"Ultimately, this scheme is about who bears the costs of misconduct in the system, and, unless the parliament improves the scheme proposed by the government, we'll continue to see individuals, people with the least resources in these matters and the least capability to recover from a significant loss, bearing the cost of misconduct, as we saw in the years leading up to the royal commission," he said.

Limiting the scope of the CSLR to the financial advice and specific sub-sectors has also been widely slammed as advisers would bear a disproportionate amount of the costs.

"The escalation of compliance costs and ASIC levies in the financial advice sector and the difficulties faced by financial advisers in providing affordable financial advice have been well documented. Even with the exclusion of product providers from this scheme, it's inevitable the spotlight will be on financial advisors for the allocation of fault," Burgess said.

Additionally, the association is backing for professional indemnity insurance to play a bigger role in the broader compensation framework.

SMSFA chief executive John Maroney said that PII "is a vital component" for the long-term financial sustainability of the CSLR as it is essentially a mechanism for reducing the cross-subsidisation of costs across all the market participants.

"That's something the professional indemnity insurance underwriters are looking at on an annual basis when the contracts are renewed. Yes, there are complexities there, but it is a funding mechanism that at the moment is providing some degree of compensation to clients or those who are actually required or choose to utilise it," Maroney said.