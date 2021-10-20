NEWS
Financial Planning
Former Spectrum chief cops additional bans

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 OCT 2021   12:31PM

Former Spectrum Wealth Advisers chief executive Mark Schroeder has been slapped with banning orders in addition to his six-year ban from providing financial services.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal amended ASIC's banning order that was handed down in February 2020.

The AAT further restricted Schroeder from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business and performing any function involved in carrying on such a business, which includes working as an officer, manager, employer, contractor or in any other capacity, for a period of six years.

The AAT found that Schroeder was not a fit and proper person to provide financial services; was involved in contraventions of financial services laws; was not adequately trained or competent to manage the provision of financial services; and may be involved in the contravention of financial services laws in the future.

Schroeder failed to monitor and supervise Spectrum's representatives, which was "indicative of a culture that promoted growth over compliance", the tribunal said, adding that he contributed to that culture by occupying senior roles in which he did not perform as was required.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said the decision is a clear reminder to officeholders that they cannot disclaim responsibility for their regulatory obligations and must faithfully, competently, fearlessly and diligently discharge their roles.

Schroeder was director, chief executive, responsible manager and a key person for Spectrum - once home to close to 100 advisers.

Spectrum was the subsidiary of the now-defunct Freedom Insurance Group. It closed in 2019 when it could no longer meet a key person requirement for its AFSL. In 2018 Freedom said it would try to divest Spectrum, but no buyer ever eventuated.

Mark SchroederSpectrum Wealth AdvisersASICFreedom Insurance GroupAdministrative Appeals TribunalDanielle Press
