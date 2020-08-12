NEWS
Coronavirus News
Finance employees remain fearful
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   12:08PM

While finance employees rank among those most confident in Australia's workforce, they are also the most likely to have numerous concerns on the risks of returning to the office.

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, the financial services sector ranked second in terms of individual confidence, which encompasses workers' ability to get and keep a job, improve their financial situation and advance in their careers.

Yet, finance employees were the most likely to have numerous concerns on whether heading back to the office could heighten their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Of those surveyed, 64% said they were worried about the commute, while 59% said they were concerned that others may not be taking safety guidelines seriously.

Meantime, 32% feared close proximity to other co-workers could increase their likelihood of exposure to the coronavirus.

That compares to healthcare and construction workers, many of whom have continued to work on site throughout the crisis (58% and 55%, respectively), who are the least likely to have concerns about returning to the workplace.

Overall workforce confidence has fallen over the past fortnight, driven by Victoria being placed back into lockdown.

Overall workforce confidence dropped by four points to +20 (on a scale of -100 to +100), down from +24.

This dip in workforce confidence was driven by a decrease in optimism surrounding job security and the overall financial outlook, LinkedIn said, with only 26% of respondents saying they expect their employer to be better off in six months (down from 30% in June).

Longer term prospects seem to look a lot rosier, with 44% of respondents expecting their employer to fare better in a year's time, up from 43% in June.

Those at a director level or above are increasingly downtrodden, according to the findings, with individual confidence dropping from +35 in June to +23 in July.

"Their confidence in their company's long-term outlook has been slowly decreasing for a while; now, their short-term confidence has also plummeted," LinkedIn said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

