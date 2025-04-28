Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Federal Court hammers defunct advice firm with $11m penalty

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 28 APR 2025   12:44PM

Defunct advice firm Equiti Financial Services, since renamed DOD Bookkeeping, which has been placed into liquidation, has been slammed with an $11.03 million penalty for providing "cookie cutter" advice and breaching conflicted remuneration laws.

Equiti Financial Services paid $130,250 in bonuses to three financial advisers who provided template advice to clients to roll over their superannuation into self-managed super funds (SMSFs) and use those funds to purchase property through a related entity, Equiti Property.

The Federal Court found that advice to 12 clients was "cookie cutter" and failed to consider their individual circumstances or objectives. It also determined that the bonuses paid to the advisers, when clients settled on property offered through Equiti Property, distorted the advice they provided and breached conflicted remuneration laws.

In settling the penalty, the Court said the misconduct was "plainly deliberate" and "extended over several years." It noted that the recipients of the advice were making important and potentially life-changing decisions about their superannuation.

Separately, it found the advice was given in an incentivised environment that rewarded uniform advice, benefiting the advisers to the detriment of their clients.

Justice Goodman also observed that the asset allocations in Statements of Advice were "strikingly different" from what was suggested, excessively weighted toward real property.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said misconduct exploiting superannuation savings is an enforcement priority.

ASIC updated its guidance on conflicted and banned remuneration (RG 246) in December 2020, and released an information sheet in December 2022 to help advice providers comply with their legal obligations when advising on SMSFs.

"In this case the Court found bonuses paid to advisers influenced the advice they provided, resulting in poor financial outcomes for the consumers involved," Court said.

"Financial services licensees who employ advisers to provide personal financial advice need to ensure that they place their clients at the forefront.

"The size of today's penalty demonstrates the seriousness of this misconduct."

ASIC cancelled Equiti Financial Service's Australian financial services licence in November last year.

Read more: Financial servicesEquiti Financial ServicesASICFederal CourtDOD BookkeepingEquiti PropertySarah CourtStatements of Advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Shield Master Fund terminated, new receivers for Keystone Asset Management
Falcon Capital, First Guardian fund to be wound up
CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals
UGC's AFCA membership to cease
UK watchdog to open Australian office
Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers
Webull launches SMSF account offering
ASIC asks for input on reportable situations, IDR dashboards
Three AFS licensees pinged over compliance breaches
Adviser exam pass rate declines

Editor's Choice

JANA wins Aboriginal Investment NT mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
JANA has won a mandate from Aboriginal Investment NT to bolster its $655 million commercial investment portfolio (CIP).

Bravura chief exits: 'Right time to step aside'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
Bravura chief executive Andrew Russell has decided to step down as the company commences an international search for his replacement.

Family offices favour real estate: Study

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The world's richest families love to invest in real estate more than any other asset classes, a new analysis shows, as more than half feature property in their portfolios.

Local challenger enters Australia's ETF market

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
ETF Shares, Australia's first new index ETF issuer in more than a decade and the country's only locally owned provider, is preparing to launch.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media