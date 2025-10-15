The retirement savings of thousands of Australians have been lost in the First Guardian and Shield failures and, while investigations are ongoing, the blame for their collapse and the misconduct that led to it is being passed around like a football on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Alvarez and Marsal estimates that as at 31 May 2024, the value of the net assets attributable to unit holders of the Shield Master Fund was in the range of $205,843,566 to $238,806,547 - a far cry from the $525,367,274 previously claimed by Shield.

In the case of First Guardian as at July 8, FTI Consulting said it was "not in a position to provide an estimate" as to what assets may ultimately be realised, and therefore what funds may be distributable to unitholders.

At a recent parliamentary hearing, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) chair Joe Longo01 described the situation as being on an "industrial scale".

"This is a very sophisticated, coordinated series of players who coordinated their activities in a way to persuade people to move their money from one place to another and they've been tricked into thinking that they can get better returns... but most of the money went into managed investment schemes or products that were hosted on the platforms of superannuation trustees," Longo says.

"They were persuaded to do this through perhaps responding to something they've read. They get called by a lead generator, someone who excites further their interest, and then get connected with a licensed financial adviser, and it goes on from there."

Several financial advisers are within ASIC's crosshairs. For example, principal and financial adviser of Venture Egg, Ferras Merhi is under investigation after he and his advisers invested about $296 million of their clients' super into First Guardian and some $230 million into Shield between 2020 and 2024.

Venture Egg was licensed through Interprac, as was another firm that was involved, Reilly Financial.

Alongside the advisers who funneled victims' superannuation savings into these funds was the research house, SQM Research, which gave both funds' ratings and provided the necessary research for them to get onto a platform.

In this case, Shield was made available through Macquarie Investment Management and Equity Trustees. First Guardian was hosted by Equity Trustees, Netwealth, and Diversa.

First Guardian was run by David Anderson and Simon Selimaj, who were directors of Falcon Capital, the responsible entity for the fund.

Keystone Asset Management was Shield's responsible entity with Paul Chiodo as director.

To say there are a lot of moving parts would be an understatement.

The consumer

Currently, anti-hawking laws allow financial services to be sold, but not financial products.

Another loophole was the fact that consumers were contacted after freely providing their information after seeing an online advertisement. Commonly, those ads appeared on social media and encouraged people to compare superannuation funds or returns.

This allowed those helping to run the schemes to contact consumers without breaking anti-hawking laws because consumers consented to being contacted by providing their details.

Super Consumers Australia director or advocacy (policy) Jessica Spence02 says it's no surprise Australia's superannuation industry is a magnet for bad actors.

"There's a huge incentive when you've got an industry worth of $4.3 trillion for unscrupulous people to try to take advantage of that," Spence says.

"It's a huge attraction for people who want to do wrong. There were a lot of conflicts of interest with everybody involved; some of the super funds, the advice businesses, the research houses, the lead generators, which likely prevented people from exercising the degree of scrutiny that they really ought to have.

"I think it's clear that some people didn't exercise any due diligence or scrutiny at all."

In her opinion, there were a number of those involved who, had they taken more time, would have realised there was something wrong and could have been able to stop it.

From a consumer perspective, Spence says the blame lies across the entire industry, from advisers, to platforms, trustees, auditors and the like.

"There's a variety of places along that value chain where there were problems. From our perspective, lead generation is a huge one, because lead generators are not licensed, and they don't really have any obligations. They take advantage of some loopholes in the law which allow them to sell financial advice unsolicited. So that's a challenge," she says.

"A good financial adviser doesn't need lead generation services in order to develop a good pool of financial advice clients that they can deliver services to."

The advisers

Longo stopped short of blaming advisers and, in fact, defended them during the parliamentary inquiry.

"I wouldn't want to demonise all financial advisers. There's a lot of blame to go around here," Longo says.

However, deputy commissioner Sarah Court did note that around 140 advisers are on an internal list at ASIC that have either had action brought against them, are under investigation, or will soon be hearing from the regulator.

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood03 says the advice industry is not shying away from the fact that there are some bad apples.

"While there are a lot of parties involved who've done the wrong thing, there's no doubt that advice is involved in this. So, the challenge for us, obviously, is acknowledging that that's the case, while still pointing out that the advice involved in this is a very tiny minority of the advice profession," Abood says.

And while those bad apples should face consequences, Abood says it is actually those who set up the products that need to be held to account.

"I don't think there's any doubt that that's where the blame is, right? They set up products that were fundamentally flawed and they fell over," she says.

"But when we look at how this could have been stopped, who else was involved - the first port of call is often the auditor of the funds."

In the case of Shield, the auditor was BDO - and while it did raise some concerns, it was not until June 2024. In the case of First Guardian, it was Audieto, which no longer exists.

"That's often the first place people will look and ask, 'If the funds hadn't been managed properly, in line with the PDS and in line with laws, was the auditor aware of this? Were they doing their job properly?' So that's one party that ASIC has called up as investigating to see if there was a role that the auditors played there," Abood says.

The next step is to look at the research house that gave the funds' ratings.

Abood says it's worth asking the question of whether the advice firms that relied on those ratings, and put the products on their product lists, should be held accountable for trusting that rating?

"What is the contractual relationship between those parties and SQM? I don't know if there's anything in that agreement around indemnities or limitation of damages and so on, but I imagine it would at least in part be a contractual dispute if those parties wanted to take action," Abood explains.

Agreeing with Abood, Australian Fund Monitors chief executive Chris Gosselin04 says advisers cannot wholly be blamed for recommending a product that had been given a favourable rating.

The rating houses

Gosselin says because the system is so interconnected, it can be hard to spot a dupe or a faulty financial product.

"What drives financial markets is fear and greed and these things wax and wane. When everything's going well, and markets have been really strong for a while now, then people get greedy in that environment if you drop your guard on compliance," Gosselin says.

"Then it's easier for products to slip through the net. The problem with the net is that there are a whole series of hurdles and conflicts with those hurdles that are required to get a product onto platforms and distributed to retail investors."

Gosselin says one of the main issues within the financial services industry is the fact that investment funds themselves typically pay research houses to rate them.

"The whole research industry is highly conflicted. It shouldn't be conflicted, but it is inevitably conflicted because there's a lot of money in it," he explains.

"If you need to have a research report, that research report can cost anywhere between $30,000 and $40,000 a year, because you need to have a research report that is maintained."

As a result of funds paying for their own reports, there is pressure on research houses to keep bringing in business - which can lead to some products being given a more positive rating than perhaps they deserve.

SQM Research has previously stated that it only provided 'investment grade' ratings which "were at the lower end of that scale", and that both funds were subsequently downgraded once more information came to light.

So, can the rest of the industry really be at fault for believing the ratings? A bit, Gosselin says.

"Whenever you go into an adviser as a product issuer and say, 'I'd like you to put your clients into my product', almost inevitably the adviser will ask for the research report, and the same goes for the platforms and the trustees," Gosselin says.

"The risk is that they only look at the first two or three pages the research and the stamp on it that says 'recommended' or 'highly recommended'.

"Generally speaking, if you've got a research rating and it's 'recommended' or 'highly recommended', then you will get on a platform, and you won't get on a platform if you don't have a research rating."

Gosselin says his thoughts on the culpability of research houses may be unpopular, but that it is not unknown within the industry.

"Everyone understands that the research game is very expensive. We know fund managers who pay more than half a million dollars a year to research houses. That's a huge impost to pay. And if you don't pay, you don't play the game," he says.

The platforms

InterPrac managing director Garry Crole says the victims should be "fully compensated" via superannuation funds' reserves - passing the blame to the platforms and trustees.

InterPrac is currently facing $22 million worth of Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) complaints pertaining to its representatives' alleged roles in the more than $1 billion loss of investor money.

Crole has said super funds' Operational Risk Financial Requirement (ORFR) should be activated in the same way that victims of Trio Capital were remediated.

"Use of the ORFR to remediate member losses would reinforce trust in Australia's wealth management and superannuation industries, confirming the value of strong regulation and the mandate for super funds to act in members' best interests," he said.

"While it is essential that those who misled trustees, research houses, and licensees are called to account, the Australian superannuation system has evolved to safeguard members, and those safeguards must be fully utilised."

ASIC has its sights set on the trustees involved, having launched proceedings against Equity Trustees over its alleged due diligence failures concerning Shield.

ASIC alleges Equity Trustees oversaw the investment of around $160 million into Shield over 2023 and 2024 via multiple super offerings.

ASIC's Court says the action should serve as a "clear message" to super trustees that proper due diligence is needed when offering investment options for members.

In response, Equity Trustees said it is "determined that it intends to defend the allegations."

But it would appear a clear message was sent.

In September, Macquarie agreed to pay back Shield investors 100% of the money they put into the fund, less any amount they may have withdrawn.

It was a landmark decision from the millionaire factory. In all, Macquarie oversaw about $321 million of the super savings invested into Shield.

"Macquarie's decision to devote resources to achieve this outcome recognises Shield's unique circumstances, notably the scale of the issue, its material impact on many investors and their limited access to recourse from the many different entities which played a role. The approach of providing immediate certainty and an improved outcome for investors benefits all parties," Macquarie said in a statement.

At the time of writing, no action has yet been brought against Netwealth or Diversa, nor has ASIC launched proceedings against Equity Trustees for its involvement in First Guardian.

The regulators

While many in the industry have applauded the regulator for the action it is taking now, how much damage could have been avoided had it acted sooner?

According to SMART Compliance founder Brett Walker05, all of it.

Walker says history tells us that waiting until things have gone terribly wrong is simply not good enough.

"ASIC is doing an awful lot of work now to prosecute and punish throughout the organism, from advisers all the way through to the operators of the fund," Walker says.

"But it's frustrating to think that there are still cold call centers operating, pumping people through without advisers touching them, or they've just pushed them over to advisers who are ready to move people over to that preconceived system."

For Walker, what's most concerning is the fact that these schemes were able to operate for five years before red flags were raised.

"They had gone through financial audits every year, they were meant to have gone through multiple filters that external parties relied upon to give assurances or comfort about the quality of what was sitting on the menus of the platforms," he explains.

Walker says he's had to wonder - along with the rest of the industry and the consumers affected - how was it that these failures were never picked up, or at least not before a significant amount of money was lost.

"My greatest hope for the future is that ASIC will now decide that there's no point relying on gatekeepers. If you're waiting on gatekeepers to deliver useful intel to you, you might as well just hold your breath. It's not going to work, because it's been shown not to work for decades," Walker says.

"There seems to have been collapse after collapse that indicate that a whole pile of untoward activity can occur in these schemes and apparently, just go completely unchecked until the liquidator gets called in."

By the time that happens, it's already "game over" and the chances of victims getting their capital back is slim to none.

"The horse has bolted, the asset values will probably plummet, and people will get a penny on the dollar in the end. So, the whole objective of the system is lost," he says.

In mid-September, Equity Trustees did just that, revaluing investors' unit holdings in Shield and marking them down by as much as 75%.

"I've heard Joe Longo saying that ASIC needs more power to deal with registered managed investment schemes, and I would be interested to know what powers he thinks they lack, because the Corporations Act gives them a lot of powers," Walker says.

Section 601FF of the Corporations Act states: "ASIC may, from time to time, check whether the responsible entity of a registered scheme is complying with the scheme's constitution and compliance plan and with this Act."

To Walker, this should be ASIC's answer to any potential problem with a managed investment scheme, as it gives the regulator complete access under the hood.

"If you wanted a broad power to essentially force managed scheme operators to tell you what's going on in their businesses in real time, you probably couldn't have a better piece of legislation," he says.

"I was struck by that power and how it hasn't been applied."

Walker took it upon himself to review ASIC's annual reports dating back to 2018. Within them, ASIC lists the powers it has used each financial year and found Section 601FF has only been employed once since 2018.

"There's been $1.1 billion lost. It is astonishing that no one bothered at any time to check on the performance of what were new schemes by relatively new responsible entities," he says.

It's his view that had ASIC flexed the muscle given to it under 601FF, it would have spotted the issues with Shield and First Guardian much sooner, including how intertwined they were, which advisers were involved, and what advice was provided to support investment in the schemes.

"It's not rocket science, and I wonder why something relatively simple and proactive isn't being done at the managed investment scheme level," Walker says.

Walker would like to see ASIC establish a unit dedicated to surveying new schemes.

"... and I imagine they'll find all sorts of stuff, because it doesn't sound like these guys were hiding it," he says.

Where to from here?

For now, Abood is focused on trying to ensure innocent advisers are not paying the price for the failings of others - with the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) bill already topping $67 thanks to other major collapses like Dixon Advisory, United Global Capital and Brite Advisory.

"That's a lot of money and the financial advice sector just can't afford it. It's already very expensive to be an adviser. [The CSLR is] already acting as a handbrake on firms putting on new financial advisers, because the cost of doing that keeps escalating," Abood says.

"The average advice business now has 2.6 advisers. So, a bunch of small businesses just can't fund it, and there's no point bankrupting this sector, because what are consumers going to do then?

"We've got to find a way to ensure that consumers who need and deserve that money are able to get it without bankrupting people that had nothing to do with the behaviour that led to that."

Abood also wants to see the government reopen the Senate inquiry into wealth management, which was launched to investigate the collapse of Dixon Advisory and was ditched in August. And its remit should be expanded, she says.

"With Shield and First Guardian it was not a single point of failure. It's not just one thing that went wrong. It's a lot of things that went wrong that meant that so many clients have been stunned so, we've got to make sure it can't happen again," Abood says.

Gosselin believes the answer lies in Europe.

"You obviously can't exist without research, independent research, but the key word is 'independent'," Gosselin says.

"In Europe, financial markets have said you can't pay for research on your own products. It's got to be industry funded.

"The other thing you could do is hold people accountable, and seriously accountable. I think having a penalty system that is significant will make sure that people don't do things they're not meant to do."