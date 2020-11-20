FEAL executive of the year named

The Fund Executive Association Limited's Fund Executive of the Year was awarded at an intimate dinner in Sydney this week.

UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan has been recognised for his contribution to digital innovation, corporate strategy, and his leadership throughout COVID-19.

O'Sullivan has been chief executive of UniSuper for more than seven years, overseeing $83 billion in retirement savings on behalf of 495,000 members.

"Kevin's outstanding leadership of UniSuper and his contribution to the industry over many decades makes him the perfect recipient for this award," FEAL chair Jane Perry said.

"His passion for digital innovation in particular has helped UniSuper's members become more engaged with their superannuation and goals for retirement."

Also commenting, FEAL chief executive Joanna Davison said O'Sullivan's dedication to providing the best possible service to UniSuper members while contributing to positive change in the super industry.

This is the 19th time the honour has been awarded, with Perry saying it serves to recognize outstanding leadership as an important pillar of the system in building confidence and improving retirement outcomes.