Superannuation
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 21 APR 2020   12:03PM

New polling by Industry Super Australia shows close to one million people planning to access their super early don't even qualify to do so, sparking concern that those in genuine need will experience significant delays in getting their hands on the cash. Senator Jane Hume has slammed the polling, accusing ISA of seeking to undermine confidence in the scheme.

Polling, commissioned by ISA, showed over one million Australians who have not been impacted by COVID-19 are intending to access their super early.

The survey, conducted in the first two weeks of April, found as many as 40% of applicants may not satisfy the eligibility criteria for early access to super.

ISA warned the high number of ineligible claims undermines the policy and could slow down the processing for legitimate claimants.

In an update, the ATO said to be eligible a permanent resident must be eligible for a social security payment (jobseeker, youth allowance etc) or been made redundant, had working hours reduced by 20% or more or a 20% reduction in turnover for sole traders.

Temporary residents must have held a student visa for at least 12 months and be unable to meet living expenses, hold a skilled work visa and had working hours reduced to zero but remain engaged with the employer, or be unable to meet immediate living expenses on a temporary resident visa.

ISA said around 30% of the 1100 people polled who were under 65 with a super balance, said they were either "very likely" or "likely" to take up the scheme.

ISA said 40% of those who said they intend on making a claim had not yet been financially impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Of those who were "very likely" to claim close to half (46%) said they remain in paid work and their hours had not been reduced.

However, around 30% of those "very likely" to claim said they are concerned their job might be impacted at some point, which ISA believed indicates people are accessing the scheme to build a savings buffer.

Treasury estimated 1.5 million will take out $27 billion from super but ISA believes the number could be far higher - in excess of $40 billion.

Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said it is important that those that need to access their super can do so quickly, without the system being jammed with ineligible claims.

"The ATO has assured us there is a robust compliance regime in place and those who deliberately flout the rules could face severe penalties," Dean said.

"It is tempting to tap into your super early, some may want to do so as a savings buffer, but nothing in life is for free and cracking open your nest egg comes at steep cost -it should be treated as a last resort."

Senator Jane Hume, Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, took to Twitter to slam the ISA polling, saying the move was disappointing.

"Disappointed to see [ISA] using members' money to conduct push-polling in a tawdry attempt to undermine confidence in the early release of super mechanisms," Hume said.

"At a time when the rest of the industry is working together with struggling Australians, it is sad to see the ISA engaging in disingenuous media stunts that reek of self-interest over national interest."

Hume went on to say that many of the super funds ISA represents have been public in their support for the ERS measures.

"Early release is designed to help Australians financially affected by COVID-19. It's Australian members' own money, and only they can make the decisions that are right for them and their families," she said.

She then went on to use ISA's current campaign tagline against it, saying: "Enough, ISA.  We're all in this together."

The ATO has warned against people illegally accessing their super early without meeting the criteria.

"Illegal schemes will cost you a lot more than the super you withdraw and will get you into trouble," the ATO said.

"Promoters of schemes encouraging the illegal early release of super may face prosecution and civil or criminal penalties."

However, the ATO outlined that individuals are responsible for determining their own eligibility and will not be required to provide proof during the application process.

Similarly, super funds are not allowed to assess a members' eligibility and are required to release the money within five days of the ATO notification.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

