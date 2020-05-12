Death of dividends greatly exaggerated: Epoch

In the midst of Australian companies cutting dividends due to the effects of COVID-19, Epoch Investment Partners says investors can still generate dividend income from offshore.

Damien McIntyre, chief executive of GSFM, the distributor of Epoch's retail funds in Australia, said record low interest rates were already impacting Australian investors in their search for income before COVID-19.

"Australian investors are already well versed in receiving dividends for income but they are typically overweight domestic equities," McIntyre said.

"Many local investors, perhaps focused too much on the benefits of franked dividends, are unaware of the diversification benefit and potential of comparable dividend income gained by investing globally."

McIntyre added in uncertain times such as these, the diversification benefit of global equities becomes much clearer.

"In a world starved for yield a portfolio of high quality global equities is a good place to go for income when the bond yields alone are not up for the job," he said.

"In this new investing environment, investors would do well to focus some of their attention on companies outside of Australia, those with global brands operating across multiple geographies."

McIntyre said investors should look to companies with solid balance sheets and resilient earnings and cash flows, pointing to tech, healthcare, and utilities.

He said a "greater universe" of companies fitting this profile is found outside of the Australian market.

"Globally, it is these three sectors where we have seen resilience in earnings profile and in dividend profile in previous recessions," McIntyre said.

"The expectation is that these sectors will hold up reasonably well this time around as well."

McIntyre said investors should be careful about interpreting the high level commentary about the negative impact of COVID-19 on dividends, as it can vary greatly by geography and by sector.

"Two sectors that are typically hit hard during recessions are financials, as we have already seen in Australia, they are always at the centre of the storm, as well as consumer discretionary stocks," McIntyre said.

"Conversely, two sectors that have typically held up well in recessions are tech and healthcare. Dividends are much more stable in the tech sector. And healthcare tends to be virtually recession proof with very modest declines in earnings per share and dividends per share."

McIntyre warned that while looking for companies with attractive yields, it is important not to buy stocks with the highest dividend yields.

"A high yield could be the product of a one-time windfall or a collapsing stock price which may not be sustainable," McIntyre said.

"To identify dividend streams that are sustainable and growing it is important to understand what drives free cash flow at individual companies, and then look for companies that can grow their operating cash flow by at least 3% annually."

McIntyre said it is equally important to determine whether the company has a capital allocation policy that is disciplined, transparent and shareholder friendly.

"Not all businesses will face the same degree of stress from the government restrictions on social interaction, and some will continue to generate material cash flows," he said.

"Others entered this period with ample liquidity to withstand a temporary demand hit."

One other factor to consider, McIntyre said, is that despite the deterioration of the short-term market environment, the ability of many companies to pay dividends has actually improved over recent years.

"Most firms are pursuing "capital light" business models. They are substituting technology for both labour and physical assets at a pace never seen before," McIntyre said.

"With the deployment of technology, less labour and less investment in physical assets is required to generate the same level of revenues."

McIntyre added that since profitable investment opportunities are not likely to expand at a faster rate than savings generated from the effects of technology substitutes, companies with thoughtful capital allocation policies will return more capital to their shareholders.

"We do not expect these sound capital allocation policies to disappear as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic," he said.

