Chief economist update: Rents under covid

Australian landlords aren't all rejoicing.

Yes Virginia, we're all aware this is happening in this land "girt by sea" under pandemic but the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has actually put facts and figures behind this in its September 2020 bulletin titled, The Rental Market and COVID-19.

According to the RBA report: "The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented shock to the rental housing market, reducing demand for rental properties at the same time as supply has increased".

This isn't surprising, given the closure of many businesses due to the pandemic that, in turn, led to job insecurity and/or reduced work hours, pay cuts, if not, outright job loss.

This is happening as Australia closed its borders to international arrivals while at the same time reducing its immigration intake.

"Treasury forecasts that Australia's population will be 11.2% lower by June 2021 compared with pre-COVID-19 projections, equivalent to around 400,000 fewer residents."

The drying up of rental demand comes at the same time as the increase in supply.

"The supply of properties on the long-term rental market has increased as properties previously listed on the short-term market and newly completed dwellings have become available".

"Rental vacancy rates have increased, particularly in areas where the pandemic has had the strongest impacts on rental demand and supply. While policy interventions have helped prevent much larger rental market dislocations, the increases in vacancies in Sydney and Melbourne since March have still been pronounced. Vacancy rates increased by around 2 percentage points in the inner regions of Sydney and Melbourne and a little more than 1 percentage point in the outer suburbs of Sydney, but were broadly unchanged in regional Victoria. In Brisbane, vacancy rate increases were also most pronounced in the inner suburbs, where vacancies increased by a little over 1 percentage point in the June quarter (REIQ 2020). In contrast, Perth vacancy rates declined to 1.6% in the June quarter, reflecting limited new supply following the post-mining boom downturn in dwelling construction in Perth and strong demand (REIWA 2020). Vacancy rates increased in Canberra in the June quarter, but declined in Hobart."

Rental rates have nowhere to go but down.

"In Sydney, the largest declines in median advertised rents were recorded in the Eastern Suburbs, Manly and Leichhardt areas, where rents declined by over 10% in the June quarter while in the Melbourne CBD, rents declined by 13%."

They would have fallen by more had it not for government largesse.

"Most jurisdictions implemented an initial 60-day moratorium (which expired in mid June) on evicting tenants and used this time to develop a more comprehensive policy package that supported both tenants and landlords, including restricting evictions for tenants impacted by the pandemic until at least September 30."

As in most everything else, the coronavirus will dictate what happens next.

"In the near term, the successful suppression of COVID-19 and the controlled reopening of international borders in 2021 would result in increased rental demand in inner Sydney and Melbourne, reducing vacancy rates and supporting rents.

Alternatively, setbacks in controlling the virus in Australia and internationally may delay the reopening of international borders, prolonging the loss of demand from international tourists and students. Domestic demand for inner-city rentals is also likely to remain lower in this scenario.Rent growth will likely remain subdued as a result.

Over the next few years, it is likely that rents in these inner-city areas will remain lower than expected pre-pandemic given lower population growth and the anticipated supply of apartments coming on line in these markets."

But hey, lower rents increase disposable income...to those who are still employed, at least.

