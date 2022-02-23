NEWS
Executive Appointments

BlackRock strengthens Australasia, APAC leadership

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 FEB 2022   12:17PM

BlackRock has promoted Jason Collins to deputy head for Australasia and appointed a new head of institutional for Asia Pacific. 

Collins will report to BlackRock Australasia's country head Andrew Landman, effective immediately.

He will work closely with Landman on strategic initiatives and in-country priorities, the fund manager said in a statement.

He will also provide support on strategic partner opportunities including the delivery of tailored whole portfolio solutions to key strategic clients in the region.

"Collins will continue to serve as a member of the Australian board and have high-level responsibility for sales and client servicing across sovereign entities, pension funds, banks, insurers, asset managers, asset consultants, family offices and financial advice practices," BlackRock said..

Across the Pacific, Hiroyuki Shimizu has been named as head of institutional for Asia Pacific, starting in the second quarter of this year.

Shimizu will also assume the role of president of BlackRock Japan, subject to local board approval.

Based in Hong Kong, Shimizu will be responsible for bringing a full range of solutions to institutional clients' portfolios.

As president of BlackRock Japan, Shimizu will support chief executive, representative director, and head of Japan, Hiroyuki Arita.

Commenting on his appointment, Shimizu said: "Institutional clients across Asia Pacific have increasingly sophisticated investment goals - including whole portfolio solutions and alternatives through to sustainable investing."

"I am very excited to be joining BlackRock and look forward to partnering with the team, with an immense focus on understanding client needs and delivering the firm's broad spectrum of investment capabilities through tailored solutions."

BlackRock's chair and head of Asia Pacific Rachel Lord added that Shimizu's appointment will greatly benefit clients.

"We have seen robust asset growth across many of the fast-growing markets in this diverse region, plus rising demand from institutions for increasingly sophisticated whole portfolio solutions that will help them address their risks and opportunities," Lord said.

"Hiroyuki brings with him a wealth of institutional client management experience, along with a thorough understanding of local markets and strong track record in the alternatives space.

"This will greatly benefit our clients, while helping us realise our own growth ambitions in APAC."

Read more: Jason CollinsAndrew LandmanHiroyuki AritaHiroyuki ShimizuRachel Lord
VIEW COMMENTS

