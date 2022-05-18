Barclays increases stake in Barrenjoey

Barclays has almost doubled its interest in Barrenjoey, providing additional capital to assist with the creation of fixed income derivatives and equity financing platforms.

Barclays said Australia is an important part of its strategic growth plans in Asia Pacific and it's for that reason it has increased its stake in Barrenjoey from 9.9% to 18.2%, subscribing for $75 million of new capital.

Barclays was a cornerstone investor in Barrenjoey in 2020, investing $45 million for a 9.99% economic interest and 4.99% voting interest.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our shareholding with Barrenjoey. Since our foundation investment in September 2020, Barrenjoey management has delivered on their plans, and we have a strong working relationship across our respective platforms," Barclays head of corporate and investment banking Paul Compton said.

"Providing global solutions and products to the Australian client base is at the core of our strategic partnership and this investment will only strengthen it further."

Barrenjoey chief executive Brian Benari said: "Our strategic partnership with Barclays has been instrumental to our early success, leveraging their global investment banking and securities franchises and balance sheet."

"Importantly, given the rapid growth of our markets business and the launch of our fixed income derivative and equity financing businesses, Barclays' investment further reinforces our joint commitment to support our Australian and global client base."

The existing partnership also includes global product distribution, research, cross border advisory and debt capital markets, and balance sheet capacity for Barrenjoey. This has now expanded to provide Barrenjoey with access to Barclays' credit trading and securitisation capabilities.