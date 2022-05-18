Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Barclays increases stake in Barrenjoey

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:49PM

Barclays has almost doubled its interest in Barrenjoey, providing additional capital to assist with the creation of fixed income derivatives and equity financing platforms.

Barclays said Australia is an important part of its strategic growth plans in Asia Pacific and it's for that reason it has increased its stake in Barrenjoey from 9.9% to 18.2%, subscribing for $75 million of new capital.

Barclays was a cornerstone investor in Barrenjoey in 2020, investing $45 million for a 9.99% economic interest and 4.99% voting interest.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our shareholding with Barrenjoey. Since our foundation investment in September 2020, Barrenjoey management has delivered on their plans, and we have a strong working relationship across our respective platforms," Barclays head of corporate and investment banking Paul Compton said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"Providing global solutions and products to the Australian client base is at the core of our strategic partnership and this investment will only strengthen it further."

Barrenjoey chief executive Brian Benari said: "Our strategic partnership with Barclays has been instrumental to our early success, leveraging their global investment banking and securities franchises and balance sheet."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"Importantly, given the rapid growth of our markets business and the launch of our fixed income derivative and equity financing businesses, Barclays' investment further reinforces our joint commitment to support our Australian and global client base."

The existing partnership also includes global product distribution, research, cross border advisory and debt capital markets, and balance sheet capacity for Barrenjoey. This has now expanded to provide Barrenjoey with access to Barclays' credit trading and securitisation capabilities.

Read more: BarrenjoeyBarclaysBrian BenariPaul Compton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Barrenjoey poaches several new hires
AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership
Oliver Wyman recruits former Westpac executive
Barclays appoints managing directors
New members on Markets Disciplinary Panel
Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering
IFM airport bid falls over
Outflows at Magellan
QSuper, IFM bid for Sydney Airport
O'Dwyer joins Barrenjoey

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.