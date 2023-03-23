Australian investors pivot portfolios

More than half of Australian institutional investors say the current environment is like nothing they've ever seen before and are taking action to rethink their strategies in accordance.

Nuveen's EQuilibrium Global Institutional Investor Survey reported last year that 73% of Australian institutional investors said current markets beckoned a rethink of portfolio construction. This year, 22% have taken action as a result, while 35% remain in the "rethinking" camp and are considering big changes.

It further revealed 32% of Australian investors have made significant changes to their strategic asset allocation, while 20% report significant tactical shifts.

More than half (54%) are reformulating capital market assumptions due to changing fundamentals, and almost one-third are making foundational changes to strategic allocations.

Within the wider APAC community, 84% of investors agree that due to major changes in the world, portfolio strategies need to keep pace, while 77% said that the influence of geopolitics on investment strategies is much more significant today than it has been over the last 30 years.

"The current environment has prompted investors to identify and take advantage of opportunities in sectors they may have previously overlooked," said Nuveen global client group head Mike Perry.

More than half (54%) of APAC investors plan to increase portfolio liquidity over the next 12 months, with 79% planning to increase allocations to private markets over the next five years.

This number is even higher for APAC insurers, 90% of whom have indicated plans to increase allocations to the private markets.

Compared with recent years, the report explained global interest in alternatives has jumped from 43% to 58% in 2022.

Within APAC, private equity was the most picked asset for investors planning to increase their alternative allocation, chosen by 62% of those surveyed.

Next in line was infrastructure chosen by 61%, investors also considered real estate (54%) and private credit (45%) in the planned increased allocation to alternatives.

Nuveen found investors are using infrastructure for a host of solutions.

"Investors are turning to infrastructure to help protect portfolios from inflation among other critical needs, such as increasing yield and mitigating climate risk," explained Perry.

"Infrastructure's ability to play multiple roles is a key driver of increased allocations."

Finally, 78% of investors in APAC consider or plan to consider the impact on the environment and society when making investment decisions; this is slightly higher than the global figure, which sits at 74%.

Of this group in APAC, 67% agree that impact investments will be an increasingly important allocation for them in coming years.

"Impact investing is still a new area for many investors, but as the number and variety of investments expand and the track record gets longer, it's becoming more and more important, and investors are becoming more knowledgeable and comfortable with the space," concluded Nuveen global head of responsible investing Amy O'Brien.