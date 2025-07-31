ASIC calls out trustees 'passing the buck' on super switching

ASIC fired a stern warning to superannuation funds about "passing the buck" to financial advisers and shedding responsibility for overlooking dodgy investment options as the fallout from the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund mounts to $1 billion in losses.

In his address at the Financial Services Council's (FSC) Shaping advice in a time of change event yesterday, ASIC chair Joe Longo reiterated that the regulators are investigating the entire ecosystem that propped up aggressive super-switching schemes, starting with advice licensees using lead generation services through to platforms that host the investment options.

But it is superannuation trustees, Longo said, that have a responsibility to the end investor.

"Both Shield and First Guardian, for example, were made available through a platform. In our view, if you're a superannuation trustee, you must undertake sufficient due diligence of new investment options before you make them available to investors," he said.

Like supermarkets, while trustees are not responsible for overseeing the production, they are "expected to check that the product is fit for purpose, because you have chosen to put them on your shelves."

Advice licensees, meanwhile, and their input into the super-switching problem that has reached "industrial scale" are not off the hook. The regulator is also zeroing in AFSLs.

"There's a reason why we are focusing on the role of licensees in our enforcement work - you are the first line of defence here. You must have strong quality controls for your approved product lists," Longo said.

The investigation into the collapse of the two managed investment schemes has affected 11,000 investors.

This does not factor in victims of Australian Fiduciaries, ISG, and United Global Capital (UGC), which have collapsed in recent years.

ASIC now wants super trustees to undertake a review of their processes to ensure new members aren't being exploited by super-switching business models.

"You should have processes in place that allow you to identify practices that may result in the erosion of super balances, including from inappropriate advice fee charges," he said.

"You can't pass the buck by saying 'Well, there's an adviser in the picture, so as trustees we have a diminished role.'

"Similarly, if you are a licensee who has engaged the service of a sales referral source, you should have in place adequate monitoring and supervision arrangements to detect concerning conduct and to make sure your advisers are acting in the best interests of their clients."