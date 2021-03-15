ASIC bans adviser over dodgy super consolidation

ASIC has permanently banned a Melbourne financial adviser for allegedly pressuring people into consolidating their superannuation for a fee.

Nizi Bhandari has been banned from providing financial services permanently.

He was an authorised representative of The Australian Dealer Group, which he was also the sole director, responsible manager, and key person for.

ASIC found Bhandari acted dishonestly in assisting consumers to find and consolidate their super and to obtain hardship payments.

The regulator claims Bhandari told consumers to make false statements to their super fund trustees to gain early access to their super balances.

He also was found to have given consumers personal advice despite only being authorised to give general advice.

In doing this, Bhandari failed to act in clients' best interests and failed to provide statements of advice.

ASIC also cancelled Australian Dealer Group's licence, finding that its business model was "not designed to comply with its obligation to act efficiently, honestly or fairly" in providing financial services.

Bhandari was found to have prioritised his own interests over the interests of consumers.

He charged fees for super consolidation - a service which is free through the ATO - on an ad hoc basis without transparency, fairness, or consistency.

ASIC said Bhandari pressured consumers into signing super consolidation agreements over the phone, not allowing them time to read the terms and conditions prior to agreeing.

Australian Dealer Group operated a website called "Australian Super Finder", through which consumers could request a search for lost super.

ASIC, in collaboration with the ATO and the ACCC, previously undertook a review that identified financial advisers, trustees, fund promoters and unlicensed providers were running marketing campaigns based around the provision of "free" lost superannuation search and consolidation services. It found that many of these "free" services charged advice fees.