NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
AMP Capital shutters global equities fund for platform investors
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 21 APR 2020   12:43PM

Dwindling assets under management have forced AMP Capital to close a global equities fund for wholesale investors on platforms.

AMP Capital's wholesale global equity - growth fund for platform investors (Class M) was closed last Friday. The decision was taken by the fund's responsible entity, National Mutual Funds Management Limited.

"A reduction in the fund's size over time combined with certain fixed costs associated with operating the fund will have the result of increasing management costs for investors, and may compromise the ability to efficiently manage the fund and deliver cost-effective returns in line with the funds' objectives," it said in a notice to investors.

"Therefore, we believe it is in the best interests of the fund's investors to terminate the fund."

Applications, redemptions and transfers were  suspended after the closure as the fund sells underlying assets.

The AMP Capital Wholesale Global Equity Growth Fund had about $21.4 million in assets at February end and is managed by AllianceBernstein Investment Management Australia and had the highest sector weights to information technology and healthcare stocks.

Recent performance for the platform class has been better than the MSCI World Index (Net Dividends Reinvested) in Australian dollar terms.

Read more: AllianceBernstein Investment Management AustraliaGlobal Equity Growth FundMSCI World IndexNational Mutual Funds Management Limited
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
How wealth management must respond to COVID-19
Wall Street surges as Sanders drops out, Wuhan reopens
Thematic investing grows threefold
Contango to launch global active ETF
Guinness Asset Management wins global equities mandate
Praemium SMAs go global
Hedge funds riding wave of uncertainty: AIMA
Economic Wrap
Watershed SMA makes the right calls
Concerns about EM unwarranted: William Blair
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NgUQ5Jso