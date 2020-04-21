AMP Capital shutters global equities fund for platform investors

Dwindling assets under management have forced AMP Capital to close a global equities fund for wholesale investors on platforms.

AMP Capital's wholesale global equity - growth fund for platform investors (Class M) was closed last Friday. The decision was taken by the fund's responsible entity, National Mutual Funds Management Limited.

"A reduction in the fund's size over time combined with certain fixed costs associated with operating the fund will have the result of increasing management costs for investors, and may compromise the ability to efficiently manage the fund and deliver cost-effective returns in line with the funds' objectives," it said in a notice to investors.

"Therefore, we believe it is in the best interests of the fund's investors to terminate the fund."

Applications, redemptions and transfers were suspended after the closure as the fund sells underlying assets.

The AMP Capital Wholesale Global Equity Growth Fund had about $21.4 million in assets at February end and is managed by AllianceBernstein Investment Management Australia and had the highest sector weights to information technology and healthcare stocks.

Recent performance for the platform class has been better than the MSCI World Index (Net Dividends Reinvested) in Australian dollar terms.