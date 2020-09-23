NEWS
Investment
AMP Capital buys digital infrastructure firm
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 SEP 2020   11:59AM

AMP Capital will acquire a majority stake in a Swedish technology company, adding to its growing infrastructure equity portfolio.

AMP Capital will be a majority shareholder in VX Fiber, which provides fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks by partnering with local authorities, real-estate owners and investors. The firm did not disclose how much it paid for VX Fiber or the size of its interest.

AMP Capital has been investing in communications infrastructure for years and identifying the technologies that will deliver on infrastructure needs for the future, AMP Capital principal Adam Ringer said.

The investment complements its existing portfolio of digital infrastructure investments in North America and Europe.

"VX Fiber's robust growth pipeline offers us the opportunity to achieve an attractive return and deploy capital incrementally as the business continues expanding its own fibre network, whilst also paving the way to further grow the company's pan-European fibre operator strategy," he said.

VX Fiber's network runs from Umea, Sweden, and operates in South Africa and the UK. It has a partnership with local council Grosvenor Estate, near London, to operate a fibre broadband network throughout Mayfair and Belgravia. VX Fiber is currently targeting opportunities in the UK, Belgium, Austria and Germany.

Mikael Sandberg, chair of VX Fiber, said full fibre and open access are the two main trends in the telecom industry today.

"VX Fiber will continue with its successful fibre operator strategy partnering with owners of passive fibre infrastructure and inviting service providers of all types and sizes to sell their services over a rapidly expanding universe of consumer and business subscribers," Sandberg said.

