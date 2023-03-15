Wealth managers bracing for compensation claims

A rise in compensation claims from clients is expected over failure to understand risk suitability and will lead to tougher regulation, research suggests.

New research from Oxford Risk revealed 58% of wealth managers, who collectively manage assets of around $232 billion, believe there will be pressure on them over the next five years to compensate clients for not doing enough to understand client risk suitability.

The behavioural finance experts found that 77% expect regulatory change will result in the need to better understand risk tolerance and suitability.

Oxford Risk said it believes many wealth managers and financial advisers need better systems and tools to support clients,particularly in light of recent events such as the financial impact of Covid, rising inflation, and high levels of volatility, it explained.

The research further revealed more than two-thirds (68%) are sometimes surprised by the investment decisions that clients make.

The most common mistake identified by the research include evaluating returns over too short a period (chosen by 36%). Other common errors included making impulsive decisions to the detriment of short-term plans (35%) and buying high and selling low (34%).

Oxford Risk Australia head of client and strategy Bianca Kent said investment markets have been highly volatile in the last three years and many clients will inevitably be disappointed with their returns.

"It is worrying however that so many wealth managers fear they will face compensation claims over their advice and particularly worrying that it will focus on a poor understanding of client risk profiles," she explained.

"We would urge them to act now and get ahead of any changes in regulation."