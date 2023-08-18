Newspaper icon
Economics

Unemployment rate rises as gender wage gap narrows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 18 AUG 2023   12:47PM

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported a 14,600 drop in employment in July, deviating sharply from the anticipated rise of 15,000 by economists.

In July, the unemployment rate increased to 3.7%, up from 3.5% the previous month, despite economists' predictions of 3.6%. Concurrently, the participation rate saw a slight decrease, moving from 66.8% to 66.7%.

The ABS cited seasonal factors, such as school holidays and an unusual uptick in leave-takers this period, as potential causes for the unexpected dip.

AMP chief economist Diana Mousina said: "It seems that Covid-19 has caused some lingering issues with the seasonal adjustment process."

She added that employment trends can fluctuate, with periods of robust growth often followed by weaker stretches.

Analysing a three-month moving average, AMP noted that job growth averaged 31,000, a decline from 2022's monthly average of 42,000. The annual employment growth rate also decreased to 2.8% from over 3% at the beginning of 2023, reflecting the broader slowdown in GDP growth.

Reaching a low of 3.4% in October 2022, the current unemployment rate of 3.7% is around the lowest levels since 1974. AMP analysis, based on job vacancies, advertisements, and business hiring intentions, indicates a potential slowdown in employment growth.

AMP projects the unemployment rate to rise to 4.5% by mid-2024, aligning with expectations of decelerating GDP growth.

In another development, Australia's gender wage gap is experiencing a historic narrowing.

ABS data reveals that the gender wage gap has shrunk to its smallest ever, with female wages growing at a rate that significantly outpaces their male counterparts. The trend was particularly evident in sectors dominated by female workers, such as teaching and nursing.

The gender wage gap reduced to a record low of 13%, a notable decrease from the 13.9% observed just before the pandemic hit in November 2019. This figure is also substantially lower than the 17.4% recorded a decade ago in May 2013.

ASPL Group chief executive Kris Grant said: "Women, who comprise almost 50% of the Australian workforce, are benefiting from strong gains in full time employment and robust wages growth. Full-time adult average weekly total earnings for women jumped 4.6% over the year to May 2023, well above growth in male average weekly earnings of 3.6%."

Further, ABS data showed a seasonally adjusted 3.84 million women in full-time positions, a 5.8% increase from the previous year's 3.63 million. In comparison, male full-time employment figures rose by a more modest 3.1%, reaching six million.

