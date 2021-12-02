Top investment products, super fund revealed

Vanguard, UniSuper and BetaShares are some of the winners in Money magazine's 2021 Best of the Best Awards.

Vanguard Investments Australia is this year's best investment manager as many of its products featured in several categories.

Vanguard Australian Fixed Interest Index ETF (VAF) won the award for best fixed interest ETF. The Vanguard Global Infrastructure Index Fund placed second place in its category, the Vanguard MSCI Australian Large Company Index (VLC) placed second and the Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS) came fifth.

BetaShares was named the best ETF provider with the most products shortlisted across different award categories.

It featured in the top five in the Best Australian Shares Income Fund, Best Australian Shares ETF and Best International Shares ETF.

Opening up as a public offer fund this year, the $100 billion fund UniSuper has performed strongly over the long-term with the balanced option returning 10.5% per annum over the 10 years to the end of September 2021. Over a one-year period, it returned 21.6% for members.

Elsewhere in financial services, Macquarie Bank won the Best Savings Account category for a bank, while Virgin Money scored the nod in the non-bank category. Macquarie Bank has taken out the top honour again with a base and max rate of 1.1%.

In terms of the best-value flexible home loans, G&C Mutual, Macquarie Bank and Freedom Lend provide the most competitive rates.

G&C Mutual Bank offers 2.21% with no establishment fee and a 100% offset account, redraw and unlimited extra repayments. Macquarie has a rate of 2.52% with 10 offset accounts and a linked debit account. Freedom Lend moved up in the non-bank category from second place last year with a rate of 2.14%.

Money magazine editor-at-large Julia Newbould said: "This year's Best of the Best includes many repeat winners - showing that they are truly tried and tested, as well as some who are making their first appearances in the top spots. This shows that competition is strong, and no-one has the ability to rest on their laurels from one year to the next."

Money worked with Rainmaker Information, InfoChoice, WhistleOut and Carsales to assess thousands of products.

To find Australia's top-performing super products, Rainmaker reviewed MySuper products and asset classes that include growth, balanced, moderate (capital stable), equities, property, bonds, cash and ESG investment options, Rainmaker executive director Alex Dunnin said.

"It must be said that 2020-21 was a remarkable year for super funds as they experienced their best returns in 34 years. It led to quite a changing of the guard for Australia's best super funds, with some newer brand names making their first appearance in the winners' circle. But this shows just how competitive the super market is," he said.

The full list of Best of the Best winners is revealed in Money's December-January issue, out now. For more information on how the winners were selected, click here.

Both Financial Standard and Money magazine are published by Rainmaker Group.