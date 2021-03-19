NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Super funds to answer to new APRA enforcer
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAR 2021   12:13PM

APRA has announced the appointment of Margaret Cole as a new member, focused on enforcement of the superannuation sector.

Announcing the appointment, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Cole has extensive experience in regulatory and legal fields across both the private and public sectors.

She has worked as managing director of enforcement and financial crime and a board member of the UK Financial Services Authority.

More recently Cole worked as general counsel and chief risk officer of PwC in the UK and subsequently PwC's global regulatory policy and engagement leader.

"Ms Cole also spent over 20 years in private practice as a solicitor specialising in commercial litigation with an emphasis on financial services," Frydenberg said.

"Strong and effective financial regulators are vitally important to maintaining the community's trust and confidence in the financial system."

APRA said given Cole's strong experience in relation to governance and conduct related matters, she will take on primary responsibility for overseeing APRA's activities in relation to superannuation.

As such, APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell, who has led enforcement of the super sector for over seven years, will take over primary responsibility for overseeing the general, life and private health insurance sector.

APRA chair Wayne Byres welcomed Cole to the regulator and said he is looking forward to working with her to safeguard the wellbeing of the Australian community.

"Margaret will bring to APRA a strong blend of regulatory and private sector experience, with a particular focus on conduct, risk management and enforcement," Byres said.

"Her international experience and perspective will also be a valuable addition to the APRA executive board. I am very pleased she was willing to take on the appointment."

Byres said the appointment has provided a natural opportunity to review and refresh the allocation of responsibilities to take advantage of the mixed skills of the group.

"Superannuation is a natural fit for Margaret given her background. Helen, as well as being a qualified actuary, was one of APRA's senior insurance supervisors earlier in her career and was heavily involved in the design of APRA's insurance capital framework, so is very well equipped to oversee the insurance industry," he said.

Cole will take up her new role on 1 July 2021 for a five-year term, replacing Geoff Summerhayes whose five-year term expired on 31 December 2020.

Read more: APRAMargaret ColeGeoff SummerhayesHelen RowellTreasurer Josh FrydenbergUK Financial Services AuthorityWayne Byres
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA closes Westpac probe
Allianz to rectify past deficiencies
APRA calls out poor group insurance practices
Quasi-mergers in APRA's sights
Aussie dividends slump 40%
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Must prepare for demise of LIBOR: RBA
Admin fees could balloon from BFID
ASIC pursues criminal charges in super
Women don't own fair share of super
Editor's Choice
HUB24 hits fund managers with higher fees
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers that use HUB24's platform have received updated contracts this month, listing a significant increase in their "reporting fees".
Chester eyes ASIC chair role
KARREN VERGARA
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester has confirmed that she wants to be considered for the role as chair of the corporate regulator, taking over from James Shipton who will step down as soon as the right candidate is announced.
PYSP reunites $4.3bn of lost super
KANIKA SOOD
The Protecting Your Super Package legislation which asked super funds to hand over inactive accounts to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has returned $4.3 billion to members in about 17 months.
NZ overhauls regulation of advice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The way in which financial advice is regulated in New Zealand has changed, with a host of new requirements introduced and robo-advice now subjected to the same rules as advice delivered in person.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lXOtMyUZ