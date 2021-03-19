Super funds to answer to new APRA enforcer

APRA has announced the appointment of Margaret Cole as a new member, focused on enforcement of the superannuation sector.

Announcing the appointment, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Cole has extensive experience in regulatory and legal fields across both the private and public sectors.

She has worked as managing director of enforcement and financial crime and a board member of the UK Financial Services Authority.

More recently Cole worked as general counsel and chief risk officer of PwC in the UK and subsequently PwC's global regulatory policy and engagement leader.

"Ms Cole also spent over 20 years in private practice as a solicitor specialising in commercial litigation with an emphasis on financial services," Frydenberg said.

"Strong and effective financial regulators are vitally important to maintaining the community's trust and confidence in the financial system."

APRA said given Cole's strong experience in relation to governance and conduct related matters, she will take on primary responsibility for overseeing APRA's activities in relation to superannuation.

As such, APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell, who has led enforcement of the super sector for over seven years, will take over primary responsibility for overseeing the general, life and private health insurance sector.

APRA chair Wayne Byres welcomed Cole to the regulator and said he is looking forward to working with her to safeguard the wellbeing of the Australian community.

"Margaret will bring to APRA a strong blend of regulatory and private sector experience, with a particular focus on conduct, risk management and enforcement," Byres said.

"Her international experience and perspective will also be a valuable addition to the APRA executive board. I am very pleased she was willing to take on the appointment."

Byres said the appointment has provided a natural opportunity to review and refresh the allocation of responsibilities to take advantage of the mixed skills of the group.

"Superannuation is a natural fit for Margaret given her background. Helen, as well as being a qualified actuary, was one of APRA's senior insurance supervisors earlier in her career and was heavily involved in the design of APRA's insurance capital framework, so is very well equipped to oversee the insurance industry," he said.

Cole will take up her new role on 1 July 2021 for a five-year term, replacing Geoff Summerhayes whose five-year term expired on 31 December 2020.