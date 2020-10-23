Remote exams offered to Melbourne advisers

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is providing remote-sitting options for financial advisers in Melbourne affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Financial advisers sitting the November exam will be affected.

FASEA advised those who registered for a Melbourne physical location exam will have the option to sit the exam online, defer to January or complete a later sitting.

The Geelong exam location will continue to be offered to advisers in regional Victoria.

"This measure is being taken in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation in Victoria and in the interests of all involved with the exam," the authority said.

Further, exam administrator ACER will contact candidates registered for the November Melbourne metropolitan exam sittings to explain how they would like to sit the examination.

ACER has asked candidates to ensure that their email addresses are up to date in the registration system to facilitate this contact.