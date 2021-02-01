Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA

Reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

In its submission to ASIC for Consultation Paper 333 Implementing the Royal Commission recommendations: Reference checking and information sharing, the FPA is calling for the proposed laws to extend to directors, management and responsible managers and not just financial advisers.

The reforms emanate from the financial services Royal Commission, which recommends that AFS licensees should be required to comply with reference checking and information-sharing regulations like what the Australian Banking Association has in place (Recommendation 2.7).

It was also recommended that advisers are bound by the same obligations as mortgage brokers (Recommendation 1.6).

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne slammed the advice industry for its poor background-checking practices, urging it to follow in the footsteps of the ABA.

The inquiry found licensees frequently failed to respond adequately to requests for references on their previous employees, and when recruiting, many do not take the information provided to them by referees seriously.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the association has been a strong supporter of the central referee register maintained by the ABA but is "confused" why ASIC would not create a central register.

"The proposed process is laborious because it requires the new licensee to manually search through multiple web pages as part of the reference checking process. It's an inefficient regulation of a critical consumer protection policy," he said.

Additionally, the FPA is recommending that advisers are protected if they raise a complaint to ASIC about a licensee providing false information or reports inappropriate behaviour.

Another recommendation is that the establishment of a single register of designated referee details is established as opposed to individual referee contact details dispersed between licensee websites.

ASIC's consultation period ended on January 29.