NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   12:28PM

Reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

In its submission to ASIC for Consultation Paper 333 Implementing the Royal Commission recommendations: Reference checking and information sharing, the FPA is calling for the proposed laws to extend to directors, management and responsible managers and not just financial advisers.

The reforms emanate from the financial services Royal Commission, which recommends that AFS licensees should be required to comply with reference checking and information-sharing regulations like what the Australian Banking Association has in place (Recommendation 2.7).

It was also recommended that advisers are bound by the same obligations as mortgage brokers (Recommendation 1.6).

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne slammed the advice industry for its poor background-checking practices, urging it to follow in the footsteps of the ABA.

The inquiry found licensees frequently failed to respond adequately to requests for references on their previous employees, and when recruiting, many do not take the information provided to them by referees seriously.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the association has been a strong supporter of the central referee register maintained by the ABA but is "confused" why ASIC would not create a central register.

"The proposed process is laborious because it requires the new licensee to manually search through multiple web pages as part of the reference checking process. It's an inefficient regulation of a critical consumer protection policy," he said.

Additionally, the FPA is recommending that advisers are protected if they raise a complaint to ASIC about a licensee providing false information or reports inappropriate behaviour.

Another recommendation is that the establishment of a single register of designated referee details is established as opposed to individual referee contact details dispersed between licensee websites.

ASIC's consultation period ended on January 29.

Read more: ASICFPAABAFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaRoyal CommissionAustralian Banking AssociationDante De GoriKenneth Hayne
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
Shipton to leave ASIC
The barriers to limited advice: Licensees
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ASIC policy on debenture trustees inconsistent: MSC
Hume advocates for affordable advice
Shipton $200k out of pocket
ASIC takes fintech to court
ASIC detects imposter bond scam
ASIC cancels stockbroker AFSL
Editor's Choice
Parametric names new research lead
KARREN VERGARA
Parametric has announced the appointment of its new local manager of research and strategy, a position held by Raewyn Williams for seven years.
Integrity Life updates product offering
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The life insurance provider has revealed several changes to its products with a new support package for clients and a multi-cover discount.
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
KARREN VERGARA
Reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia.
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has succeeded in winding up the issuer of Mayfair 101's debenture products, with the Federal Court ordering M101 Nominees to wind up.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mefsJ7xC