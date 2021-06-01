Platinum launches investment bond

Platinum Asset Management has launched an investment bond with Australian Unity.

It is offering two options: Platinum's International Fund or the Asia Fund, according to the March 19 product disclosure statement.

Lifeplan Australian Friendly Society will act as the issuer of the investment bond structure.

The minimum investment size is set at $1000.

Management costs are set at 1.35% per year, of which 30bps is administration fees and 1.05% is the investment management fees.

Investment bonds are tax-paid structures, where the bond issuer pays the 30% company tax rate to the ATO, thereby freeing the bond holder of the obligation of including it on their annual tax return.

Withdrawals after 10 years don't incur additional personal income tax subject to other conditions.

They also don't incur capital gains tax when the ownership of the bond is changed; issuers often pitch them as estate planning structures that are faster and more effective than Wills.

Platinum's competitor Magellan Asset Management also recently signed up for inclusion in the investment bond structure, via Generation Life's tax optimiser series.