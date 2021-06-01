NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Platinum launches investment bond

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:37PM

Platinum Asset Management has launched an investment bond with Australian Unity.

It is offering two options: Platinum's International Fund or the Asia Fund, according to the March 19 product disclosure statement.

Lifeplan Australian Friendly Society will act as the issuer of the investment bond structure.

The minimum investment size is set at $1000.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Management costs are set at 1.35% per year, of which 30bps is administration fees and 1.05% is the investment management fees.

Investment bonds are tax-paid structures, where the bond issuer pays the 30% company tax rate to the ATO, thereby freeing the bond holder of the obligation of including it on their annual tax return.

Withdrawals after 10 years don't incur additional personal income tax subject to other conditions.

They also don't incur capital gains tax when the ownership of the bond is changed; issuers often pitch them as estate planning structures that are faster and more effective than Wills.

Platinum's competitor Magellan Asset Management also recently signed up for inclusion in the investment bond structure, via Generation Life's tax optimiser series.

Read more: Australian UnityPlatinum Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Unity to acquire aged care facility provider
Former Australian Unity adviser banned
Global equities continue to soar: Report
Platinum's lead PM for Asia fund departs
Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m
Dealer group chief departs
Life insurers recognised for innovation
Australian Unity launches new fund

Editor's Choice

GAM hires from BlackRock

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The Swiss manager is investing in its local business, adding to its product offering and hiring a senior manager from BlackRock.

Licensee awards tech mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
ROAR Software, formerly known as YTML, has won a technology solution mandate from a recently launched dealer group.

Investors move to thematic funds

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:23PM
Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long -term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Family law super reforms released

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:22PM
The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.