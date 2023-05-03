Newspaper icon
Ord Minnett cops $888k fine over buyback

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023   12:31PM

ASIC's Market Disciplinary Panel handed Ord Minnett an $888,000 infringement notice over two contraventions of market integrity rules which occurred when conducting a buyback.

According to ASIC, on 1 September 2021 the firm was instructed to commence a buyback on behalf of AWN Holdings, since delisted. On 15 September 2022, Ord Minnett was instructed by a long-term substantial shareholder of AWN Holdings to sell its shares at $1 when shares were trading for between 87.5 cents and 89.5 cents.

"On 27 September 2021, Ord Minnett executed crossings between the selling client and AWN under the buy-back for a total of 2,073,561 AWN shares at 99.5 cents. This was the maximum price that AWN was allowed to buy its shares under the buy-back on this day and represented 52.4% of the total shares to be purchased under the buy-back," ASIC said.

The MDP considered the crossings were pre-arranged, not done with indifference as to the identity of the buyer and seller, and did not comply with ASX crossing rules, it said.

It added that it believes the crossings were facilitated by Ord Minnett, which then didn't charge brokerage so the seller would receive the same outcome as if the shares had sold at $1 each. It said this meant the market from AWN shares was not fair and orderly.

ASIC said Ord Minnett broke listing rules as it knew the trades were pre-arranged; it didn't undertake the trades in the ordinary course of trading; created a misleading impression the trades were executed as an ordinary crossing; gave information to AWN Holdings that the selling client would sell at $1 and then told the seller that AWN would buy them at $1 if market conditions allowed; showed preferential treatment to that particular seller; and acted to the detriment of other AWN shareholders who didn't get the same opportunity to participate in the buyback.

For this, Ord Minnett was fined $770,000.

Meanwhile, on 1 September 2021, in the course of the buyback Ord Minnett purchased AWN Holdings shares at prices above the allowable limit under ASX Listing Rules, which was also contrary to the clients' instructions.

"While the MDP considered that the contravention was a genuine error and inadvertent, Ord Minnett did not have adequate internal controls to prevent or detect the contravention and on being alerted to the contravention, did not take remedial steps in response," ASIC said.

For this, it was fined $111,000.

Ord Minnett ASIC AWN Holdings Market Disciplinary Panel ASX Listing Rules
