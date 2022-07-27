Office for Women combats financial abuse

A new resource released by the Office for Women will assist the financial services sector to understand how its financial products may be used in the financial abuse of women.

The new resource, Guide to prevention and action on financial abuse within the financial services sector, aims to support women's financial safety, developing and championing best practice preventative measures for organisations.

The financial safety guide was developed in consultation with women who have lived experience of financial abuse; financial abuse being a form of intimate partner violence where a perpetrator deliberately controls a victim's access to, use of, or ability to control their finances.

Oftentimes this kind of abuse occurs alongside other forms of violence, or on its own after physical contact between a victim and abuser has ceased, the Office for Women said.

Funded under the Fourth Action Plan of the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children 2010-22, the guide provides businesses with checklists to learn how their services may be used to perpetrate abuse. It also sets out principles to assist organisations in preventing the risk of financial abuse, mitigating harm through a deliberate plan.

While the financial wellbeing of customers is a growing area of focus within financial services organisations and hardship teams can provide significant support, the guide proposes that a greater focus on prevention would help minimise the harm caused.

"By preventing your financial products and services from being used to perpetrate financial abuse, women will experience improved financial security and wellbeing while organisations benefit from the reduced need for financial hardship services," the guide said.

"Preventing financial abuse as an organisational priority means implementing values-based decision-making frameworks that prioritise safety.

"By applying these frameworks, your employees, executives and contractors will also benefit from the changes you make to support customer financial wellbeing."

In the pursuit of developing an industry best practice, it's also prescribed that financial services organisations make products more accessible, prioritising the diverse needs, experiences and capabilities of women at risk of experiencing financial abuse.

The adoption of such measures by organisations is an effective way to position themselves as leaders in women's safety and advancing gender equality in Australia. Consequently, this can be an important point of difference for customers, employees and investors, the guide says.

Further illustrating the growing importance of corporate participation, a collaborative Commonwealth Bank and Deloitte report found that while financial abuse is becoming an increasingly recognised form of partner violence, a broader lack of awareness may mean many individuals are unaware that they are suffering from financial abuse.

As per the report, across Australia, 623,000 adults were subjected to financial abuse by a current or former partner in 2020. The rate of abuse for females is higher than for males, 2.9% to 1.9% respectively.

However, the report said: "This is expected to be a conservative estimate of the prevalence of financial abuse in Australia."

"In particular, the number of female victims is expected to be affected by traditional gender norms associated with the handling of household finances - which may mean that female victims of financial abuse are less likely to recognise and report their abuse compared to male victims."

In 2020, the total cost to victims in Australia was estimated to be $5.7 billion; there was a further $5.2 billion in broader economic costs felt.