Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Office for Women combats financial abuse

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022   12:23PM

A new resource released by the Office for Women will assist the financial services sector to understand how its financial products may be used in the financial abuse of women.

The new resource, Guide to prevention and action on financial abuse within the financial services sector, aims to support women's financial safety, developing and championing best practice preventative measures for organisations.

The financial safety guide was developed in consultation with women who have lived experience of financial abuse; financial abuse being a form of intimate partner violence where a perpetrator deliberately controls a victim's access to, use of, or ability to control their finances.

Oftentimes this kind of abuse occurs alongside other forms of violence, or on its own after physical contact between a victim and abuser has ceased, the Office for Women said.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Funded under the Fourth Action Plan of the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children 2010-22, the guide provides businesses with checklists to learn how their services may be used to perpetrate abuse. It also sets out principles to assist organisations in preventing the risk of financial abuse, mitigating harm through a deliberate plan.

While the financial wellbeing of customers is a growing area of focus within financial services organisations and hardship teams can provide significant support, the guide proposes that a greater focus on prevention would help minimise the harm caused.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"By preventing your financial products and services from being used to perpetrate financial abuse, women will experience improved financial security and wellbeing while organisations benefit from the reduced need for financial hardship services," the guide said.

"Preventing financial abuse as an organisational priority means implementing values-based decision-making frameworks that prioritise safety.

"By applying these frameworks, your employees, executives and contractors will also benefit from the changes you make to support customer financial wellbeing."

In the pursuit of developing an industry best practice, it's also prescribed that financial services organisations make products more accessible, prioritising the diverse needs, experiences and capabilities of women at risk of experiencing financial abuse.

The adoption of such measures by organisations is an effective way to position themselves as leaders in women's safety and advancing gender equality in Australia. Consequently, this can be an important point of difference for customers, employees and investors, the guide says.

Further illustrating the growing importance of corporate participation, a collaborative Commonwealth Bank and Deloitte report found that while financial abuse is becoming an increasingly recognised form of partner violence, a broader lack of awareness may mean many individuals are unaware that they are suffering from financial abuse.

As per the report, across Australia, 623,000 adults were subjected to financial abuse by a current or former partner in 2020. The rate of abuse for females is higher than for males, 2.9% to 1.9% respectively.

However, the report said: "This is expected to be a conservative estimate of the prevalence of financial abuse in Australia."

"In particular, the number of female victims is expected to be affected by traditional gender norms associated with the handling of household finances - which may mean that female victims of financial abuse are less likely to recognise and report their abuse compared to male victims."

In 2020, the total cost to victims in Australia was estimated to be $5.7 billion; there was a further $5.2 billion in broader economic costs felt.

Read more: Office for WomenCommonwealth BankDeloitte
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

State Super welcomes new board director
Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises
ASFA, Deloitte recommend group insurance changes
Jarden appoints head of emerging companies research
CountPlus names chief executive
Commonwealth Bank makes raft of new appointments
NAB evades AUSTRAC fine for non-compliance
Commonwealth Bank appoints new chair
JBWere shakes up leadership

Editor's Choice

Super fund for women closes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
A superannuation fund that targeted women has quietly closed after three years in market.

State Street to administer $1bn private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:20PM
In a win for its local alternatives services business, State Street has been appointed as fund administrator for the Mercury Capital Fund twenty2.

Peter Burgess to become SMSFA chief executive

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
Peter Burgess, the current SMSF Association deputy chief executive and director of policy and education, will take on the top job in March 2023.

Morrison & Co buys stake in Lyntia Networks

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Morrison & Co has acquired a 33.3% stake in Spanish open access wholesale fibre operator, Lyntia Networks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Gary Monaghan

HEAD OF INVESTMENT SPECIALISTS, ASIAN EQUITIES
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Over the past 15 years, Gary Monaghan has moved through the ranks at Fidelity International. Much like the slow but steady rise of the equity class he specialises in, Monaghan understands the power of pivoting, perspective, and perseverance. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.