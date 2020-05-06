Northern Trust takes report centre to the cloud

Northern Trust has begun beta-testing a new cloud-based version of its Online Report Centre tool, as it plans to bring the update to all clients later this year.

The global asset servicing services giant is set to roll out a new version of its Online Report Centre, the most-popular client facing tool available through tis Northern Trust Passport service.

The update sees the Online Report Centre redesigned as a cloud-based service with a redesigned interface, enhanced scheduling and interactive reporting, and event and time-based report generation triggers.

The firm applied a "human-centred" design approach to the redesign of the tool, and which it said allowed it to create a "contemporary user experience" which enables its clients to access an "extensive" range of information.

More than 80,000 asset managers and institutional investors across more than 50 countries use the online report centre, which Northern Trust said generates three million reports each month.

"Data is critical to our clients, and we take a people-centric approach to identify and meet the individual data needs of specific users," Northern Trust Asset Servicing global head of product and client solutions Paul d'Ouville said.

"To ensure that our new cloud-based report center provides an optimal user experience, we surveyed clients and conducted interviews across multiple global organisations. The industry recognition for our redesigned platform validates our approach."

Northern Trust Asset Servicing head of data and digital Barb O'Malley said "powerful and intuitive" digital channels are critical to providing valuable asset servicing solutions.

"We are making significant capital investments to provide seamless, omni-channel delivery for our clients. The report center is a huge component of that," O'Malley said.