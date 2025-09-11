Newspaper icon
NGS Super moves to make admin fees more equitable

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 SEP 2025   12:44PM

About 80% of NGS Super members will benefit from fee savings when it transfers its administration function to Grow Inc. next month.

As reported by Financial Standard, after a lengthy delay NGS Super is getting ready to transfer administrators. The move to Grow Inc. from Mercer is supposed to be finalised by November 1.

From that date, NGS Super members will see a change in their administration fees, with the super fund predicting about 80% will benefit from a reduction.

NGS Super said the adjustments are being made "to improve equity across the membership."

From November 1, the percentage-based admin fee for all members will change from 0.10% to 0.17% per annum. The percentage-based admin fee cap will be increased from $500,000 to $575,000 "to more equitably share fees amongst more account balances."

Going forward, the percentage-based fee will be deducted from account balances monthly, as opposed to the current process of deducting it from investment earnings prior to the unit price being determined.

For the MySuper option, with total investment costs reducing from 0.80% to 0.72%, NGS Super said a member with a $50,000 balance would pay $535 per year in admin costs compared to the previous $540.

Meanwhile, for Income account members, total investments costs - as modelled on the Diversified option - will reduce from 0.79% to 0.76%, resulting in a $50,000 balance paying $555 per year, compared to $535.

Also from November 1, NGS Super has made several changes to investment fee estimates and said there will be some changes to its insurance offering.

The main changes will be the deduction of premiums shifting to monthly rather than weekly, and the maximum eligibility age for new TPD cover for most members dropping to 64.

