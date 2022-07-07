Natalie Cameron named AFCA lead ombudsman

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority has appointed Natalie Cameron as its new lead ombudsman for banking and finance.

Cameron moves into the position from her current appointment as lead ombudsman for investments and advice at AFCA. She has been acting in the banking and finance role since January.

AFCA chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said: "Natalie brings to this role a wealth of experience in law, financial services and dispute resolution."

"She has already made an outstanding contribution as a lead ombudsman, both in investments and advice and as acting lead ombudsman in banking and finance.

Locke continued: "Natalie has a passion for access to justice and delivering fair outcomes for both consumers and financial firms. She is a highly capable lawyer and she has an open and collaborative leadership style.

"She has already demonstrated that she can build strong relationships with both industry bodies and consumer organisations and that she can make sound, impartial decisions without fear or favour."

Locke concluded that the lead ombudsman for banking and finance is a key national role. Palpably, the lead ombudsman for baking and finance receives more than half of the 70,000-plus complaints AFCA registers annually from this sector.

"Natalie will have the opportunity to influence practice by working with banks and financial institutions in areas such as financial difficulty and vulnerable customers," he said.

Cameron said it was an honour to continue AFCA's work helping consumers and financial firms resolve disputes.

"Finding ways to bring fair and efficient resolution to disputes could not be more important in a changing banking and finance environment," Cameron commented.

"As well as leading AFCA's approach to complaints handling and decision-making in banking and finance, I look forward to ongoing engagement with the sector to help build on their positive work to prevent complaints arising."

Cameron takes up the permanent appointment, effective immediately.

Prior to joining AFCA in June 2020, Cameron was employed at MLC Life, firstly as chief claims officer and then later as chief operating officer working with advisers, corporate, and superannuation clients and regulators.

Before her appointment at MLC Life, Cameron was at AIA Australia, initially as a lawyer, then as general counsel, before she became chief operating officer and subsequently chief group insurance officer. For two years, she was also the chief executive of AIA New Zealand.