Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Natalie Cameron named AFCA lead ombudsman

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 7 JUL 2022   12:44PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority has appointed Natalie Cameron as its new lead ombudsman for banking and finance.

Cameron moves into the position from her current appointment as lead ombudsman for investments and advice at AFCA. She has been acting in the banking and finance role since January.

AFCA chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said: "Natalie brings to this role a wealth of experience in law, financial services and dispute resolution."

"She has already made an outstanding contribution as a lead ombudsman, both in investments and advice and as acting lead ombudsman in banking and finance.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Locke continued: "Natalie has a passion for access to justice and delivering fair outcomes for both consumers and financial firms. She is a highly capable lawyer and she has an open and collaborative leadership style.

"She has already demonstrated that she can build strong relationships with both industry bodies and consumer organisations and that she can make sound, impartial decisions without fear or favour."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Locke concluded that the lead ombudsman for banking and finance is a key national role. Palpably, the lead ombudsman for baking and finance receives more than half of the 70,000-plus complaints AFCA registers annually from this sector.

"Natalie will have the opportunity to influence practice by working with banks and financial institutions in areas such as financial difficulty and vulnerable customers," he said.

Cameron said it was an honour to continue AFCA's work helping consumers and financial firms resolve disputes.

"Finding ways to bring fair and efficient resolution to disputes could not be more important in a changing banking and finance environment," Cameron commented.

"As well as leading AFCA's approach to complaints handling and decision-making in banking and finance, I look forward to ongoing engagement with the sector to help build on their positive work to prevent complaints arising."

Cameron takes up the permanent appointment, effective immediately.

Prior to joining AFCA in June 2020, Cameron was employed at MLC Life, firstly as chief claims officer and then later as chief operating officer working with advisers, corporate, and superannuation clients and regulators.

Before her appointment at MLC Life, Cameron was at AIA Australia, initially as a lawyer, then as general counsel, before she became chief operating officer and subsequently chief group insurance officer. For two years, she was also the chief executive of AIA New Zealand.

Read more: AFCANatalie CameronAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityMLC LifeDavid LockeAIA AustraliaAIA New Zealand
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA
AFCA adopts user pays funding model
AFCA adopts case merit assessments
Cbus executive named ESSSuper chief
TAL wins life company award for 2021
AFCA consults on funding
AIA appoints risk, transformation roles
AvSuper names insurer, premiums rise
Advisers cautious of election promises
Integrity Life grows distribution team

Editor's Choice

Frontier welcomes Sarah Guthleben as new exec

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
Frontier Advisors named Sarah Guthleben as part of its leadership team and its new head of people and culture.

ASIC takes Lanterne Fund Services to court

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:35PM
ASIC has issued civil penalty proceedings against wholesale licensee Lanterne Fund Services, saying it operated with almost no compliance staff or risk management processes.

AMP appoints general manager, wealth distribution

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Lisa Sorgini has been appointed to the role of general manager of wealth distribution, as part of AMP's Australian Wealth Management business.

Bendigo Bank agrees to buy ANZ margin lending book

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has inked a deal to buy the ANZ investment lending portfolio, allowing it to further grow its margin lending business, Leveraged Equities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.