NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Mercer hires from Australian Unity
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   12:24PM

Mercer has hired the former chief executive of Australian Unity Bank to lead its superannuation services.

Tim Barber will step into the head of Mercer Super role, leading the flagship Mercer Super Trust and its related portfolio services business.

Mercer Australia chief executive David Bryant said that under Barber's leadership Mercer expects to cement the value of its superannuation offering.

"Tim brings to Mercer a strong consumer background, having worked with retail businesses to help clients and members achieve the best outcomes possible," Bryant said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"This perspective is invaluable to our corporate clients and our 240,000 plus members, and under Tim's new leadership we'll better engage, retain and grow our membership.

"While we've recently announced a range of improvements to our pricing and products, Tim will be responsible for leading our ongoing work to ensure Mercer delivers sustainable and competitive value to our clients and members."

He added that Barber has relevant experience in delivering client outcomes.

Barber joins Mercer from Australian Unity Bank where he was chief executive for four years.

Prior to that, he was chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Australian Unity's wealth business.

Earlier in his career, Barber was a partner at Ernst & Young where he worked with financial services companies.

"It's an exciting time for our superannuation business. Globally, we've recently reached $321.4 billion USD in assets under management giving members enormous advantage when it comes to scale and investment performance," Bryant said.

"Locally, our sector is being continuously challenged, and we have the brightest minds in the industry to embrace the changes while keeping our focus on what we do best - growing retirement outcomes for our clients and their members."

Read more: Australian Unity BankTim BarberMercer Super TrustDavid BryantMercer Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FSC appoints new board member
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
FSC names new chair
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
Kogan Super reports growth
FSC appoints four to board
Australian Unity investment boss to lead Mercer
New role for Mercer chief
Retail fund renews insurer, cuts premiums
Editor's Choice
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
KARREN VERGARA
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.
Industry fund promotes for GM role
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A major industry superannuation fund has promoted from within to fill a vacant general manager position.
Lifecycle products cost members: Research
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:42AM
New Rainmaker research has found being a member of a typical lifecycle MySuper product could reduce a person's retirement savings by up to 23% by age 70.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jqsiQCJX