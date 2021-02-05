Mercer hires from Australian Unity

Mercer has hired the former chief executive of Australian Unity Bank to lead its superannuation services.

Tim Barber will step into the head of Mercer Super role, leading the flagship Mercer Super Trust and its related portfolio services business.

Mercer Australia chief executive David Bryant said that under Barber's leadership Mercer expects to cement the value of its superannuation offering.

"Tim brings to Mercer a strong consumer background, having worked with retail businesses to help clients and members achieve the best outcomes possible," Bryant said.

"This perspective is invaluable to our corporate clients and our 240,000 plus members, and under Tim's new leadership we'll better engage, retain and grow our membership.

"While we've recently announced a range of improvements to our pricing and products, Tim will be responsible for leading our ongoing work to ensure Mercer delivers sustainable and competitive value to our clients and members."

He added that Barber has relevant experience in delivering client outcomes.

Barber joins Mercer from Australian Unity Bank where he was chief executive for four years.

Prior to that, he was chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Australian Unity's wealth business.

Earlier in his career, Barber was a partner at Ernst & Young where he worked with financial services companies.

"It's an exciting time for our superannuation business. Globally, we've recently reached $321.4 billion USD in assets under management giving members enormous advantage when it comes to scale and investment performance," Bryant said.

"Locally, our sector is being continuously challenged, and we have the brightest minds in the industry to embrace the changes while keeping our focus on what we do best - growing retirement outcomes for our clients and their members."