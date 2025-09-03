Lombard Odier acquires Dutch sustainable asset manager

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) will integrate Ownership Capital into its broader sustainability business, expanding assets under management (AUM) to US$10 billion ($15.3bn).

Ownership Capital's long-term investment approach is built on deep analysis of "material sustainability factors" and active ownership engagement to deliver returns, it said.

Its strategy was initially conceived in 2008, led by Ownership Capital chief investment officer Otto van Buul.

Under the agreement, the integration of Ownership Capital's strategy will complement LOIM's existing sustainability-focused offerings, which range from diversified, systematic strategies focused on decarbonisation, to a thematic offering around climate, nature and social opportunities, as well as more diversified sustainable global equities strategies.

Ownership Capital will also share its "differentiated culture" of engaged ownership and research to support the identification of new opportunities and alphas.

Both parties believe the broadening market conditions and the need for sustainable solutions will continue to contribute to the resurgence of sustainable and global equities.

With the close of the transaction, LOIM's sustainable offering will reach $15.3 billion in AUM, across risk-aware and high-conviction strategies, including internal products and a closely aligned external offering.

LOIM said the transaction demonstrates its commitment to sustainable investing, as Ownership Capital's capabilities are expected to strengthen that commitment.

Commenting, LOIM co-head Jean-Pascal Porcherot said the integration will allow the firm to explore new investable opportunities.

"The integration of Ownership Capital is a sign of our continued commitment to sustainable investing, and our conviction in investment approaches supported by deep research," Porcherot said.

"The financial significance of root issues facing our economic model continues to be misunderstood by markets, creating investable opportunities that we believe Otto's team and its long-term and engaged ownership approach is supremely well-placed to understand."

Buul added: "Lombard Odier shares our forward-looking perspective on sustainability and long-term value creation."

"This partnership is a natural alignment of philosophies, and we are confident it will enhance our collective investment capabilities."

LOIM launched its first product in Australia with the LOIM Sustainable Private Credit (Australia) Unit Trust in 2023. It brought its Plastic Circularity Fund down under in the ensuing months, expanding its offerings for local wholesale and institutional investors.