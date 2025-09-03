Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Lombard Odier acquires Dutch sustainable asset manager

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 SEP 2025   12:25PM

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) will integrate Ownership Capital into its broader sustainability business, expanding assets under management (AUM) to US$10 billion ($15.3bn).

Ownership Capital's long-term investment approach is built on deep analysis of "material sustainability factors" and active ownership engagement to deliver returns, it said.

Its strategy was initially conceived in 2008, led by Ownership Capital chief investment officer Otto van Buul.

Under the agreement, the integration of Ownership Capital's strategy will complement LOIM's existing sustainability-focused offerings, which range from diversified, systematic strategies focused on decarbonisation, to a thematic offering around climate, nature and social opportunities, as well as more diversified sustainable global equities strategies.

Ownership Capital will also share its "differentiated culture" of engaged ownership and research to support the identification of new opportunities and alphas.

Both parties believe the broadening market conditions and the need for sustainable solutions will continue to contribute to the resurgence of sustainable and global equities.

With the close of the transaction, LOIM's sustainable offering will reach $15.3 billion in AUM, across risk-aware and high-conviction strategies, including internal products and a closely aligned external offering.

LOIM said the transaction demonstrates its commitment to sustainable investing, as Ownership Capital's capabilities are expected to strengthen that commitment.

Commenting, LOIM co-head Jean-Pascal Porcherot said the integration will allow the firm to explore new investable opportunities.

"The integration of Ownership Capital is a sign of our continued commitment to sustainable investing, and our conviction in investment approaches supported by deep research," Porcherot said.

"The financial significance of root issues facing our economic model continues to be misunderstood by markets, creating investable opportunities that we believe Otto's team and its long-term and engaged ownership approach is supremely well-placed to understand."

Buul added: "Lombard Odier shares our forward-looking perspective on sustainability and long-term value creation."

"This partnership is a natural alignment of philosophies, and we are confident it will enhance our collective investment capabilities."

LOIM launched its first product in Australia with the LOIM Sustainable Private Credit (Australia) Unit Trust in 2023. It brought its Plastic Circularity Fund down under in the ensuing months, expanding its offerings for local wholesale and institutional investors.

Read more: Ownership CapitalLombard Odier Investment ManagersOtto van BuulJean-Pascal PorcherotLOIM Sustainable Private Credit Unit TrustPlastic Circularity Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lombard Odier brings plastic circularity fund down under

Editor's Choice

Coaxial names chief investment officer

MATTHEW WAI
Coaxial, the family office of Nicola Forrest, has appointed a chief investment officer and a chief financial and commercial officer to support its next phase of growth.

Three retirement products achieve double-digit returns

KARREN VERGARA
The retirement products of two industry superannuation funds and a corporate plan achieved double-digit returns of 10% p.a. or more over the last three years, a new analysis from Rainmaker Information shows.

Equip Super rejigs insurance fees, policy terms

KARREN VERGARA
Equip Super will roll out several changes to insurance premiums and policy terms from October that will affect most accumulation and defined benefit members.

FAAA calls for other sectors to help pay $67m CSLR bill

ELIZA BAVIN
The FAAA has slammed the CSLR levy in a fresh submission to Treasury, saying it should be spread out to the broadest range of sectors.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media