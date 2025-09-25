Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

La Trobe has two of three stop orders lifted

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 25 SEP 2025   12:13PM

ASIC has withdrawn restrictions on two of the three La Trobe Financial funds that were halted last week.

The two funds now reopen to investment are the 12 Month and 2 Year Accounts of the La Trobe Australian Credit Fund.

In addition, La Trobe Direct - the online investment platform - is back online after it was shut down earlier this week.

However, stop orders remain in place for the US Private Credit Fund (USPC Fund).

As part of the process, La Trobe updated its Target Market Determinations (TMDs) and introduced customer questionnaires.

When asked how La Trobe was determining the risk profiles of investors prior to the introduction of the questionnaires, La Trobe chief investment officer Chris Paton told Financial Standard: "We have a robust DDO framework ensuring that our products are distributed to their respective target markets."

"Each self-directed investor is assigned a dedicated relationship manager, who are trained specifically on the principles of the DDO regime.  We complement this with market-leading transparency and disclosure, ensuring investors are clear on what they're investing into."

ASIC said it continues to have concerns around La Trobe's TMD for the USPC Fund.

Those concerns include that the TMD suggests an inappropriate level of portfolio allocation given the risks of the fund and does not adequately specify an investment timeframe for retail clients.

La Trobe chief executive Chris Andrews welcomed ASIC's decision to lift the stop orders on the Australian credit funds.

"The stop orders didn't relate to the funds' performance, liquidity, advertising or the product disclosure statements. We champion transparency and welcome the opportunity to improve our TMDs for the benefit of investors," Andrews said.

He added that La Trobe will continue to work with ASIC and will have announcements regarding the USPC Fund (Class B) soon.

ASIC said the USPC fund invests primarily into a portfolio comprised of senior secured first-lien term loans issued to US corporate middle market companies.

It said these US companies are not rated by any rating agency and investing in these loans involves an above average amount of risk and volatility or loss of principal.

"Under the design and distribution obligations (DDO), financial product issuers and distributors must ensure the product's TMD is clear and appropriately defines the target market and accurately reflects the product's risks and features," ASIC said.

Read more: ASICLa Trobe FinancialChris AndrewsChris PatonFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

La Trobe shuts online portal access
ASIC issues interim stop orders to La Trobe Financial
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity
Draft laws for insurers' ban on use of genetic test results released
Crypto providers to hold AFSL under proposed laws
RBA says ASX has 'considerable work to do'
Macquarie to pay Shield victims in full
GIM director slapped with travel restraints
Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m

Editor's Choice

FAAA award finalists named

STAFF WRITER
The FAAA has named the finalists in its annual awards program, including Adviser of the Year.

Inflation rises 3% in August

ELIZA BAVIN
CPI rose 3% in the 12 months to August, pushing it into the top end of the RBA's target range and dashing hopes for an interest rate cut next week.

Shield collapse brings wholesale governance to the forefront

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
The failures of Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund has pushed governance to the forefront - particularly among wholesale investors, according to Magellan Financial Group.

Younger generations drive SMSF sector growth: Class

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
The number of self-managed super funds (SMSF) has grown on the back of increased participation by younger Australians despite regulatory uncertainty, according to a report by Class.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media