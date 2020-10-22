IOOF fund operations lead departs

IOOF's head of fund operations has farewelled the group after more than two decades.

A spokesperson for IOOF has confirmed the departure of Steven Sorraghan, head of fund operations.

His leaving marks the end of a lengthy career with the group, as Sorraghan joined in 1995 as a fund accounting officer. He was appointed fund accounting manager in 1999, a role he held for 18 years, before being promoted to senior manager - fund operations.

Sorraghan has served as head of fund operations for just over three years, having taken on the lead role in October 2017.

Announcing his move in a LinkedIn post, Sorraghan described the past 25 years as "an incredible journey" both personally and professionally.

"I have worked on a lot of exciting and challenging projects, with some very dedicated and talented people, all of whom I will miss," he said.

While offering no details, Sorraghan said he has taken a new role with Milestone Group.

This is just the latest in a series of changes at IOOF in recent times.

First reported by Financial Standard on September 2, the group confirmed it would be restructuring and consolidating its licensees, creating two distinct businesses.

The new businesses will be led by Millennium3's Helen Blackford and RI Advice's Peter Ornsby, while Bridges' Nathan Stanton and Shadforth's Terry Dillon will remain in the current roles.

A spokesperson for IOOF could not confirm whether current Consultum chief executive Joe Botte, FSP head Geoff Kellett or Lonsdale chief executive Mark Stephen will remain with the licensees or IOOF.