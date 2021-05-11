Investors greenlight LIC to ETF conversion

Unitholders in the Monash Absolute Investment Company (MA1) yesterday voted in favour of converting the LIC to a listed open-ended fund.

The Monash Absolute Investment Company (MA1) last year initiated the process to convert from the closed-ended structure to an exchange-traded managed fund (ETFMF) to re-set the market price and close the discount to investors.

Resolutions relating to it were put to unitholders on May 10.

Over 95% were in favour of delisting the LIC and listing units as an ETMF.

Perpetual nabbed the responsible entity contract for the new ETMF.

"They have been working over a year on how they will be making the change from a company to a trust," said Perpetual corporate trust general manager, sales and marketing Glen Dogan.

The fund will use Macquarie as its external market maker, and ICE for the indicative net asset value.

"The main part of the due diligence of [external vendors'] policies and procedures and the onboarding process," Dogan said of the work involved in converting the LIC to ETMF.

This conversion from a LIC to an ETF is rare, but not the first one. Nearly eight years ago, Aurora Global Income Trust did the same.

Dogan said Perpetual hadn't received similar enquiries yet.

"We are excited. The performance has been good [and] NTA is at market price," he said.