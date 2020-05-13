NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Hedge funds rally in April, but YTD still bleed red
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAY 2020   12:22PM

New data has revealed that hedge funds around the globe staged a recovery in April, with a positive aggregate return of more than 5%.

It follows a disappointing March, with almost all the hedge funds tracked by a global database and analytics tool in the red.

Despite this promising turn around, eVestment found that the majority of hedge funds were still in the red year to date, reflecting the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on market performance.

Since the beginning of the year, aggregate industry returns stood at -7.49%, eVestment said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

According to eVestment global head of research Peter Laurelli, the gains in April were generally the greatest among strategies that had the lowest average returns for the year.

"For instance, Event Driven-Activist funds saw the highest returns among the primary fund strategies eVestment tracks, at +10.73%, but are posting YTD returns of -16.76%," the database said.

"Similarly, India-focused hedge funds posted strong returns of +11.89% in April, but are in the red at -17.67% for the year."

Other performance winners in April were long/short equity funds and origination and financing funds, which saw returns of 7.95% and 7.21% respectively, eVestment said.

"Long/short equity funds are still in the red YTD, at -9.13%, but origination & financing funds are at +3.21% returns YTD," it said.

Commodity-focused funds barely made positive returns in April, eVestment said, returning 0.32% during the month. However, they are one of the biggest performance losers for the year, the database found, losing 12.03% since December 31.

Similarly, emerging markets-focused funds returned 6.17% during the month, however, since the beginning of the year are down 11.09%. Developed markets funds were up 5.97% in April, but down 7.7% since December 31.

Interestingly, a discretionary approach (+6.42%) proved to be more effective than its systematic counterpart (+0.96%). Since the beginning of the year, both strategies are down 8.41% and 3.3% respectively.

Read more: hedge fundseVestmentPeter Laurelli
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Why this HNW adviser avoids hedge funds
Australian hedge fund manager eyes bigger slice of NZ telco pie
Long-short performance justifies fees: Zenith
Former HUB24 executive joins global data provider
Scale drove CalPERS hedge fund move
Editor's Choice
Mudslinging over FASEA extension continues
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:42PM
Labor has slammed the Association of Financial Advisers for spouting untruths over the path of the FASEA extension bill through the Senate.
Challenger hires retail distribution lead
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Challenger has appointed a general manager of retail distribution, hiring from AMP's wealth management leadership ranks.
Processes are the problem, not people: Count Financial
ALLY SELBY  |   12:28PM
The majority of the problems faced by practices in delivering advice efficiently can be attributed to process issues not people, according to Count Financial.
Hedge funds rally in April, but YTD still bleed red
ALLY SELBY  |   12:22PM
New data has revealed that hedge funds around the globe staged a recovery in April, with a positive aggregate return of more than 5%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3yz5Sb0d