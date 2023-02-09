Newspaper icon
Government introduces gender pay gap bill

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 9 FEB 2023   12:45PM

New legislation to close the gender pay gap has been introduced, requiring employers to publish pay gap data for increased transparency.

The Workplace Gender Equality Amendment (Closing the Gender Pay Gap) Bill 2023 requires employers with 100 or more workers to publicly disclose gender pay gap data, commencing 2024.

The Bill sets out six gender equality indicators against which a relevant employer must report; gender composition of the workforce, gender composition of governing bodies, equal remuneration between women and men, availability and utility of employment terms, conditions, and practices relating to flexible work arrangements, consultation with employees on issues concerning gender equality in the workplace, and sex-based harassment and discrimination.

Minister for women, senator Katy Gallagher said: "The gender pay gap is holding our economy back with $51.8 billion a year lost when it comes to women's pay."

"On current projections it will take another 26 years to close the gender pay gap."

Saying that women have waited long enough for the pay gap to close, Gallagher added that the bill will reduce red tape for businesses making it easier to report.

Previously, companies of a certain size reported remuneration data to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), but no individual employee remuneration was disclosed.

Now, companies' gender pay gaps will be published on the WGEA website.

The WGEA welcomed the reform to strengthen workplace gender equality.

Agency director Mary Wooldridge said these reforms are a significant step forward for gender equality and ensuring workplaces are fair and equal for all Australians.

"These amendments will boost transparency, accountability and spur action to accelerate progress on gender equality in workplaces," she said.

Likewise, Aware Super chief executive and Workplace Gender Equality Agency pay equity ambassador Deanne Stewart said closing the gender pay gap bill is a welcome step, but there is more to do.

"Today's introduction of the Closing the Gender Pay Gap Bill is an important step in rectifying an issue which always seems to attract good intentions but is never fully resolved," she said.

"We applaud the Bill's initial focus on transparency, with companies now required to publish their gender pay gaps, while acknowledging there's still more to be done."

Stewart told Financial Standard, to improve financial outcomes for women, the government can pay the super guarantee on paid parental leave and increase the low income super tax offset (LISTO).

"Paying the super guarantee on paid parental leave, the same way as we do on wages, is one of the ways we can reduce the impact on retirement savings from time taken out of the workforce to care for children. This is particularly important for women, who are still retiring with 30 per cent less super than men," she said.

"The LISTO threshold also needs to be increased to ensure no Australian pays more tax on their super contributions than they pay on the rest of their wages. We believe the LISTO rate should be automatically adjusted in line with changes to income tax thresholds and the super guarantee; this is another important measure to support women, who are more likely than men to work in low-income and part-time roles," she added.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the national gender pay gap sits at 14.1%, meaning the average woman who works full-time earns $263.90 less per week than a man working full-time.

To address this issue, in last year's budget, the government said it's developing a National Strategy to guide whole-of-government actions to achieve the goal of Australia being a global leader in gender equality.

Additionally, the government pledged $20.2 million to establish two new expert panels within the Fair Work Commission on pay equity, care, and community sector.

