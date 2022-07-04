FS Power50 nominations open for 2022

Newspaper icon
BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 4 JUL 2022   12:16PM

Nominations have opened for the FS Power50, Financial Standard's annual list of the 50 most influential financial advisers in Australia.

Now in its ninth year running, the FS Power50 guide is a premium reference to the trailblazers and game-changers in financial advice.

Those wishing to nominate themselves and/or an eligible candidate have until August 15. Nominees should be financial advisers who have actively participated in industry-based activities, community-based projects, or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

They can be active participants of relevant industry associations, financial advisers with strong social media following, or those known as role models among their peers and within the industry.

As well as successful business owners, award-winning policy influencers, mentors, and educators.

As part of the selection process, we will invite relevant industry associations to nominate outstanding members of their associations and combine that list with the list of nominations from the Financial Standard editorial and research teams

Further, Financial Standard will nominate outstanding advisers based on feature and profile stories we have done on FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning in the past 14 years.

Following this, a shortlist of financial advisers who get the highest number of nominations proceed to the voting round.

All shortlisted candidates will be screened, with only financial advisers registered on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register as licensed to provide personal financial advice qualified to proceed to the voting round.

The 50 individuals who attract the highest votes and pass the final editorial vetting screen and will be featured in the FS Power50 Most Influential Advisers Guide, out 31 October 2022.

In 2021, 140 advisers were nominated and 99 progressed to the voting stage.

To nominate yourself or a worthy adviser, visit the Power50 homepage.

Read more: Power50Financial StandardASIC Financial Adviser RegisterFS Advice
