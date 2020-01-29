FPA calls for axe to fall on stamping fees

The peak body for financial planners has moved to reiterate its stance against non-client directed fees in financial advice, as consultation opens into the government's review of stamping fees.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has welcomed the government's four week targeted public consultation process on the merits of the current stamping fee exemption, which allows fund managers to pay commissions to advisers and brokers involved in the in capital raisings for listed-funds.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the association continues to support the removal of on-client directed fees in all financial advice services, as it focuses on building a sector for Australians to "trust and rely on".

De Gori said that with most other forms of product directed payments advisers receive from clients already banned, most planners only receive fee-for-service payments.

"Between 2009 and 2012, all of our members transitioned away from these payments to ensure that clients are receiving unconflicted advice," De Gori said.

"As a result, FPA members currently receive on average around 8% of their total revenue from investment commissions, with the majority of this being phased out by 1 January 2021 when grandfathered commissions will cease.

"The FPA supports the government's efforts to improve the quality of financial advice that all Australians receive. Ensuring that people receive unconflicted advice, that's in their best interests, is vital to the provision of financial advice that Australians can trust and rely on."

However Clime chief executive Rod Bristow has urged the industry to reconsider the debate, commenting that the discussion on conflicted remuneration has "devolved to 'if the conflict exists, it will be exploited.'"

"There are various conclusions being drawn that point to the conflict being the sole reason capital has been raised," Bristow said.

"I do not believe this conclusion is accurate, or fair on financial advisers."

Bristow said that while some might consider Clime a biased commentator given it has managed its own LIC - Clime Capital Limited (CAM) - for more than 15 years, its experience ensures it is "better placed than most" to comment on the debate.

Pointing to the Royal Commission's final report into misconduct in the financial services industry, Bristow recalled Commissioner Hayne's opinion that adding more regulation was not the answer to the industry's woes.

"This is also a point of regulation, specifically related to advisers' obligation to act in their clients' best interests. Consistency in application of regulation is of course is preferable, but additional regulation is not the answer," Bristow said.

"In the Royal Commission final report, Commissions Kenneth Hayne clearly stated 'it should be considered recognising that there is every chance that adding a new layer of law and regulation would serve only to distract attention from the very simple ideas that must inform the conduct of financial services entities.'"