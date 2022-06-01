Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Thomas, van Eyk's former chief executive and largest shareholder, was charged with four counts of dishonestly using his position in March last year and pleaded guilty in Downing Centre Local Court this week.

In its case, ASIC alleged that over a three-week period in 2014, Thomas used his position as director of Blueprint Investment Management, a New Zealand-based subsidiary of van Eyk Research, to accelerate an investment of almost $5 million by Blueprint in a separate fund, the Wholesale Enhanced Income Fund.

He did so while knowing the funds would be loaned to another company, TAA Melbourne Pty Ltd, with the intention of purchasing an interest in the research house. ASIC also alleged that he deliberately concealed details of the deal, misrepresenting that there was no conflict of interest.

It was determined that this was done to prevent a third-party investor from obtaining a majority shareholding in the company, thereby helping Thomas maintain control of the company and its activities.

Just months later, the demise of van Eyk began, forced to suspend redemptions on one of its Blueprint funds after the underlying manager - Artefact Partners - made a non-compliant, illiquid investment. Several other funds were also impacted.

As responsible entity for the Blueprint suite of funds, Macquarie later axed 13 of the funds. Not long after, in September 2014, van Eyk entered voluntary administration and went into liquidation the following month.

The maximum penalty for each offence is $340,000, five years in prison, or both. A date for Thomas' sentencing it yet to be scheduled.