Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUN 2022   12:48PM

Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Thomas, van Eyk's former chief executive and largest shareholder, was charged with four counts of dishonestly using his position in March last year and pleaded guilty in Downing Centre Local Court this week.

In its case, ASIC alleged that over a three-week period in 2014, Thomas used his position as director of Blueprint Investment Management, a New Zealand-based subsidiary of van Eyk Research, to accelerate an investment of almost $5 million by Blueprint in a separate fund, the Wholesale Enhanced Income Fund.

He did so while knowing the funds would be loaned to another company, TAA Melbourne Pty Ltd, with the intention of purchasing an interest in the research house. ASIC also alleged that he deliberately concealed details of the deal, misrepresenting that there was no conflict of interest.

It was determined that this was done to prevent a third-party investor from obtaining a majority shareholding in the company, thereby helping Thomas maintain control of the company and its activities.

Just months later, the demise of van Eyk began, forced to suspend redemptions on one of its Blueprint funds after the underlying manager - Artefact Partners - made a non-compliant, illiquid investment. Several other funds were also impacted.

As responsible entity for the Blueprint suite of funds, Macquarie later axed 13 of the funds. Not long after, in September 2014, van Eyk entered voluntary administration and went into liquidation the following month.

The maximum penalty for each offence is $340,000, five years in prison, or both. A date for Thomas' sentencing it yet to be scheduled.

Read more: van EykMark ThomasASICBlueprint Investment ManagementArtefact PartnersDowning Centre Local CourtMacquarieTAA Melbourne
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ANZ sued by ASIC
Superhero board signs former ASIC boss
State Street plans local ETF portal launch
ASIC bans financial adviser for five years
Record number of adviser graduates: Kaplan
Former adviser sentenced over dishonesty
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
ASIC outlines cybersecurity expectations
Senator Bragg defends domestic crypto ETFs
Federal Court rules against RI Advice in cybersecurity case

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.