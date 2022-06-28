Former adviser charged over faked books

A former financial adviser has been charged with seven counts of alleged falsification of company books following an ASIC investigation.

ASIC alleged that between February 2010 and December 2018, Tai Thanh Nguyen of Interprac Financial Planning falsified company books on seven different occasions while carrying out his financial planning and advice business, Financial Wealth Advisers.

During this time, Nguyen was licensed by GWM Adviser Services and Interprac Financial Planning.

It is further claimed that Nguyen inserted signatures and dates and altered documents relating to two of his clients, to look like he was compliant with his obligations as an authorised representative.

In 2019, Nguyen was permanently banned by ASIC for his dishonest conduct with the regulator saying he is likely to contravene financial services law in future for reasons including that he did so while licensed under two different groups.

Commenting on the sanction, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "Financial advisers have a critical role to play in helping consumers make confident and informed decisions about financial products."

"They have an obligation to act in the best interests of their clients when providing advice and must adhere to ethical standards and conduct themselves with honesty and professionalism.

"ASIC will continue to take action where the conduct of financial advisers is inadequate".

If prosecuted, Nguyen faces a maximum of two years' imprisonment.

The matter is to be heard before the Adelaide Magistrates Court in August.