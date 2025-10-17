Federal Court dismisses Freedom Insurance staff allegations

The Federal Court has dismissed ASIC's claims that a former Freedom Insurance director and staff member were engaged in shocking and harmful sales tactics.

Judge Goodman did not accept ASIC's claims that former director Keith Cohen and quality assurance manager Robert Oayda were involved in contraventions of conflicted remuneration laws between November 2017 and October 2018.

ASIC alleged that they were involved in prioritising driving insurance sales rather than customer needs. ASIC also claimed that Cohen breached his directors' duties.

The now-defunct Freedom Insurance made headlines during the Hayne Royal Commission for shocking sales tactics that targeted namely vulnerable people.

In one example, Freedom Insurance sold life insurance to an intellectually disabled man in 2016. The insurer then delayed cancelling the policy despite numerous requests from family members and took almost two years to respond to additional requests from the family.

Staff were also incentivised by winning prizes like a Vespa motorcycle and travel and accommodation in Bali, Indonesia.

In late 2018, Freedom Insurance ceased selling life insurance and flagged the likelihood of a liquidity crisis before suspending trading in February 2019 before committing to divest all its operations - including financial advice business Spectrum Wealth Advisers - and eventually appointing liquidators in February 2020.

ASIC launched the civil action proceedings against the two parties in 2021.

"Mr Cohen breached his director's duties by exposing Freedom Insurance and INSA to a foreseeable risk of harm in relation to such conflicted remuneration," ASIC said at the time.

The policies distributed by Freedom were issued by AIA Australia, NobleOak Life, Swiss Re Life and Health Australia and ClearView Life Assurance.

Cohen was also a director of Insurance Network Services Australia (INSA), and a responsible manager on Freedom Insurance's AFSL. Oayda was engaged by INSA as a consultant to deliver services to INSA and Freedom Insurance.

In 2022, ASIC secured more than $102 million in remediation for Freedom Insurance customers.