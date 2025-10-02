Ex-Qantas Super private markets lead lands new gig

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   2:24PM

Allan Chen, the final member of his team to to secure a new position following the fund's merger with Australian Retirement Trust, has joined Westpac's private bank as an investment director for global investment services.

In the role, Chen will report to Nick Reid, head of the Southern region for investment services, and will work with clients on investment strategies and wealth management.

At Qantas Super, Chen led private markets investments across private equity, real assets, venture capital, and impact. He brings over 18 years of experience in financial services, with particular expertise in sustainable investment and ESG integration.

His career includes previous roles at PwC and Goldman Sachs, as well as a position as finance director for a private equity portfolio company.

The merger with ART has seen Qantas Super's investment leadership disperse across the industry.

Michael Clancy, the fund's chief executive, took the top investment role at REST Super, while chief investment officer Andrew Spence moved to family office Omnia Capital Partners as investment chief.

Chris Grogan, deputy chief investment officer and head of defensive assets, joined family office Cambooya, which manages the Fairfax family's interests. Daniel Healey, head of investment operations, moved to RFC Ambrian as chief operating officer, and Murray Rolfe joined State Super's investment operations team.

Separately, Westpac appointed former Deutsche Bank investment professional Stefanie Holtze-Jen as deputy chief investment officer of private wealth last month. Holtze-Jen previously served as investment chief for Deutsche's private banking arm in Singapore.

She brings 30 years of international experience in investment banking, asset management and private banking across Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

"Stefanie joins us at an important time as we continue to invest in growing our Global Investment Services business. Her deep global investment and markets experience will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing our strong analysis and curation of high conviction investment opportunities for our high-net-worth clients," Westpac said when the appointment was announced.

