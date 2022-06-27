Newspaper icon
ESR completes first phase of logistics park

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022   12:28PM

Based in Toyko, the ESR Yokohama Sachiura Distribution Centre is a multi-phase development that is set to be the largest logistics park in Japan and one of the largest ever developed (by value) in the APAC region.

On completion, the asset will represent an estimated total of US$2.5billion.

ESR's first phase building, Yokohama Sachiura DC 1, is a four-storey, double-ramp distribution centre.

Its second phase, DC 2, commenced construction in June 2021 and is scheduled for completion in January 2023.

ESR co-founder and joint chief executive Stuart Gibson said the logistics park represents a milestone project for the real asset manager, which demonstrates its team capability, innovation, and prowess.

"We are proud to create yet another phenomenal, sustainable and future-proof development that sets new standards for New Economy real estate in Japan and the region, not just because of its size and scale, but more importantly, the meaningful economic, environmental and social contributions that are at the core project," he said.

Jones Lang Lasalle head of equity advisory, capital markets Ken Sakuramoto added that the completion of phase 1 of the ESR Yokohama Sachiura Logistics Park has taken this asset to the next level in terms of build quality, community space and environmental characteristics.

"Out of the handful of players operating in this space, ESR has been the standout player leading the way in innovative design for functionality and architectural aesthetics which is not a description commonly associated with distribution centres."

