ESG lead salaries hit $350k: Recruiter

Average salaries for heads of ESG have seen a double-digit increase over the past 12 months, according to ESG executive search and recruitment specialist Talent Nation.

Talent Nation has released its annual environment and sustainability remuneration report, which found that the average salary for a head of ESG has increased 12.5% to $348,911. The report is based on participation from more than than 1,000 respondents sharing their salaries and job information in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The report also found there has been "significant churn" in the ESG and sustainability sector, with 64% of people in their current role for less than two years.

"We had a period of a couple of years of no movement, and then as we came out of the pandemic, the focus on ESG has just accelerated rapidly," said Talent Nation managing director Richard Evans.

"There's more opportunity, there's new roles being created, there's greater executive buy in and board buy in, and a lot more investment in the space.

"People have options."

When seeking a new role, employees cite culture, leadership and recognition as key attributes, in addition to salary and flexibility. In fact, organisations have responded by providing flexibility to employees such that it is no longer seen as a differentiator, Evans explained.

"Companies are doing the flexibility thing well - 85% of people were happy with the conditions that were offered by their company," Evans said.

"What did come through is that the culture and leadership are critical for people to join. People want to work for authentic leaders, particularly within ESG and sustainability. It's too risky for it not to be authentic.

"That leadership piece is critical - people are looking to the CEO and the board to be genuine around this. Organisations putting climate change as one of the key pillars."

The report found that there is a "clear disparity" in pay between genders, but Talent Nation noted that the gap has reduced has reduced by 25% since the last study was completed.

Women respondents also held more senior roles in sustainability in general when weighted against their male counterparts.

The report examines the state of play for heads of ESG/sustainability, which is a role a few rungs down from the C-suite. It does not include information on salaries on chief sustainability officers (CSOs), because there is not a large enough sample size of CSOs to draw on, Evans noted.

"Traditionally, the head of ESG role will come from a broader sustainability background, as opposed to the CSO role which is often someone within a business," he said.

"If a company is appointing a CSO, maybe they've come from corporate affairs, risk, or strategy. They understand the overall business strategy and they're a trusted entity for the executive, but then they're hiring in exceptional capability underneath them."

There is increasing specialization in the skill set of heads of ESG and ESG professionals more broadly, Evans said.

"Teams are growing, you're seeing them appoint someone to look after climate, ESG and social sustainability disclosures," he said. "They're really building out the analytics side of things as well - the most in-demand role is analyst. You're seeing people transition across from finance. People move from financial analyst to non-financial analyst because they've got much stronger analytical skills."

The tight labour market for ESG professionals means that people are advancing higher more quickly.

"We're seeing that with people moving into roles sooner than they have historically," Evans said. "We are seeing people promoted into roles a lot more quickly than they have been, historically. That also comes with higher expectations on what they need to deliver as well."

This article first appeared in FS Sustainability.