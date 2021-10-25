End of the road for Dollarmites

Commonwealth Bank has ditched its 90-year-old Dollarmites program after the state governments' banning of school banking schemes.

The New South Wales government is the latest to jump on board and ban bank-run marketing schemes in classrooms after ASIC handed down a scathing review into school banking programs, finding they failed to teach children financial literacy or the value of money.

Following the release of the report, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT quickly moved to ban the programs.

CBA announced over the weekend that because of ASIC's review and these government decisions, it will can its school banking program nationally.

"We are disappointed with the position taken by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and subsequent decisions by some state and territory governments to take that choice away from individual schools and parents," CBA group executive of retail banking services Angus Sullivan said.

"For 90 years, the Commonwealth Bank has been supporting the financial wellbeing of young Australians and we are committed to continuing to provide the programs and services they need."

CBA will shift its school financial education program to a new website, CommBank Youth Hub.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said that, in reality, "Dollarmites was a very effective marketing program, signing up primary school aged-children to a life-long relationship with the Commonwealth Bank".

"When the corporate regulator, ASIC, reviewed programs like Dollarmites in 2020, it found no evidence of any positive impact on financial literacy. Instead, it found they used sophisticated marketing techniques to target vulnerable consumers," he said.

An investigation by CHOICE found that Dollarmites was "sticky" and that 46% of Australians opened their first account with CBA while one third stuck with the bank into adulthood.

"One of the most important lessons that children need to learn about banking is to shop around for the best deal. Letting the Commonwealth Bank sign up children as customers at a very young age is the very opposite of that," he added.

In 2018, CHOICE awarded Dollarmites a Shonky award.