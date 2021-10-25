NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

End of the road for Dollarmites

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 OCT 2021   12:21PM

Commonwealth Bank has ditched its 90-year-old Dollarmites program after the state governments' banning of school banking schemes.

The New South Wales government is the latest to jump on board and ban bank-run marketing schemes in classrooms after ASIC handed down a scathing review into school banking programs, finding they failed to teach children financial literacy or the value of money.

Following the release of the report, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT quickly moved to ban the programs.

CBA announced over the weekend that because of ASIC's review and these government decisions, it will can its school banking program nationally.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"We are disappointed with the position taken by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and subsequent decisions by some state and territory governments to take that choice away from individual schools and parents," CBA group executive of retail banking services Angus Sullivan said.

"For 90 years, the Commonwealth Bank has been supporting the financial wellbeing of young Australians and we are committed to continuing to provide the programs and services they need."

CBA will shift its school financial education program to a new website, CommBank Youth Hub.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said that, in reality, "Dollarmites was a very effective marketing program, signing up primary school aged-children to a life-long relationship with the Commonwealth Bank".

"When the corporate regulator, ASIC, reviewed programs like Dollarmites in 2020, it found no evidence of any positive impact on financial literacy. Instead, it found they used sophisticated marketing techniques to target vulnerable consumers," he said.

An investigation by CHOICE found that Dollarmites was "sticky" and that 46% of Australians opened their first account with CBA while one third stuck with the bank into adulthood.

"One of the most important lessons that children need to learn about banking is to shop around for the best deal. Letting the Commonwealth Bank sign up children as customers at a very young age is the very opposite of that," he added.

In 2018, CHOICE awarded Dollarmites a Shonky award.

Read more: DollarmitesCommonwealth BankASICCBACHOICEAlan KirklandAngus Sullivan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Commonwealth Financial Planning to shutter
BlackRock votes against CBA resolution
CBA completes review, sued by FWO
CBA to detect abusive banking behaviour
Two senior leaders exit Iress
Digital advice firm hires for institutional strategy
Big four bank complaints drop
Industry calls for expanded CSLR
Catholic Super adds to trustee board
ASIC sues former Freedom Insurance staff

Editor's Choice

Exam pass rate steady at 60%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The September financial adviser exam pass rate was stable at 60% but continues to fall below the overall pass rate of 88.5%.

Australian corporate bond overhaul

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:10PM
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has released a report aimed at overhauling Australia's corporate bond market.

Future Fund hits $199 billion

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
Future Fund's latest portfolio update shows the sovereign wealth fund is just shy of hitting $200 billion.

Superhero raise takes it across the ditch

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Share trading platform Superhero will take the $40 million it has raised this year to expand into New Zealand by mid-2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.